Biden Says He’ll Drop Out of the 2024 Race if ‘God Comes Down and Tells Him To’ in Dumpster Fire Interview with George Stephanopoulos (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down with Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos for an interview on ABC News on Friday.

The interview with a total dumpster fire.

“Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“In terms of successes, yes,” Biden said. “I also was the guy who put together a peace plan for the Middle East that may be comin’ to fruition. I was also the guy that expanded NATO. I was also the guy that grew the economy. All the individual things that were done were ideas I had or I fulfilled. I moved on.”

“Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Can I run the 100 in 10 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape,” Biden said.

Stephanopoulos pressed Biden, “Are you more frail?”

“No,” Biden said.

"Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?" BIDEN: "I'm still in good shape." "Are you more frail?" BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/X1HZznZn0b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2024

Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he was being honest about his mental state.

“Yes, I am, because, George, the last thing I want to do is not be able to meet that,” Biden said. “I think, as some of senior economists and senior foreign policy specialists say, if I stop now, I go down in history as a pretty successful president. No one thought I could get done what we got done.”

“If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?” Stephanopoulos asked.

Biden said he will drop out of the race if God comes down and tells him to.

“It depends on — on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that,” Biden said.

