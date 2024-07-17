Biden’s Dumpster Fire NAACP Speech: Shouting Out of Nowhere, Brain Malfunctions, Lies, and More! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks during the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As usual, his speech was a total dumpster fire.

Biden’s brain short-circuited as he claimed he was going to bring down rents.

Biden claims he's "gonna bring rents down," then forgets what he's talking about.

Biden began shouting out of nowhere.

Biden is SCREAMING again

Joe Biden falsely claimed again that he “got started out” at Delaware State – an HBCU.

The university has confirmed Biden “did not attend DSU.”

Crooked Joe Biden falsely claimed (again) that he "got started out" at Delaware State — an HBCU. The university has confirmed that "Biden did not attend DSU."

“I kept my commitment that no one making less than $400K, which I never saw in my life until I got elected president, will pay a penny more in federal taxes,” Biden said.

Another lie.

Joe Biden earned MILLIONS after being Vice President peddling influence with his crackhead son Hunter.

BIDEN: "I kept my commitment that no one making less than $400K, which I never saw in my life until I got elected president, will pay a penny more" in taxes. Biden earned millions after being VP — and has increased the tax burden on Americans earning as little as $20K/year.

After Biden spoke to the NAACP convention, one attendee said he should step aside for Kamala Harris.

