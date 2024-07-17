Biden’s Dumpster Fire NAACP Speech: Shouting Out of Nowhere, Brain Malfunctions, Lies, and More! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks during the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As usual, his speech was a total dumpster fire.

Biden’s brain short-circuited as he claimed he was going to bring down rents.

WATCH:

Biden began shouting out of nowhere.

WATCH:

Joe Biden falsely claimed again that he “got started out” at Delaware State – an HBCU.

The university has confirmed Biden “did not attend DSU.”

WATCH:

“I kept my commitment that no one making less than $400K, which I never saw in my life until I got elected president, will pay a penny more in federal taxes,” Biden said.

Another lie.

Joe Biden earned MILLIONS after being Vice President peddling influence with his crackhead son Hunter.

WATCH:

After Biden spoke to the NAACP convention, one attendee said he should step aside for Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

