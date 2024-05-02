UNREAL! Joe Biden Boards Marine One *Before* White House Staffers Allow Media on South Lawn in Order to Hide Biden’s Stiffened Gait (VIDEO)

by

81-year-old Joe Biden boarded Marine One en route to Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday.

Part of Biden’s new routine is to shuffle out to Marine One while his handlers surround him to hide his feeble state amid reports he can no longer walk solo.

The White House introduced a ‘special routine’ for when Joe Biden departs and returns to the White House on Marine One.

According to a report from Axios, Biden’s advisors are concerned that his stiffened gait is highlighting his old age and feeble state.

Only today was different.

Biden’s staff actually blocked the media from posting up on the South Lawn until the feeble 81-year-old was already on Marine One.

Nobody saw Joe Biden leave the White House or shuffle across the South Lawn.

Reporters were unable to ask Joe Biden any questions.

WATCH:

Biden’s handlers are doing everything to make sure he doesn’t fall down.

It was recently revealed Biden is sporting ‘boat anchor’ shoes for maximum stability so he doesn’t fall on his face.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

