Biden Speaks Gibberish After Lester Holt Asks What Happens If He Has “Another Episode” Like We Saw During the Debate (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt to discuss the assassination attempt against President Trump.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally.

A gunman was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

The assassination attempt happened just one week after Biden issued veiled threats to Trump.

In a phone call with Democrat donors on July 8, Biden said “it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Joe Biden also issued a veiled threat during his interview with George Stephanopoulos just one week before a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump.

Lester Holt confronted Joe Biden about his threatening and dehumanizing language that led to the attempted assassination against President Trump.

Of course, Biden denied he used that ‘type of rhetoric.’

Lester Holt also asked Joe Biden about his cognitive decline.

“If you were to have, continue to run and be officially nominated, what happens if you have another episode like we saw during the debate?” Lester Holt asked Biden.

And just like that Joe Biden had another ‘episode.’

“What happenuvanuh?” Biden replied.

“Yeah, what happens if you have another performance on that par, on that level?” Lester Holt asked.

“I don’t plana haf naformance onthalevel,” Biden said.