“Tell Me Who Did Something that You’ve Never Done With Your Bronze Star like My Son!” – Leaked Call with House Dems Shows an Unhinged Joe Biden Trashing Decorated Veteran’s Service in Disturbing Rant

Joe Biden is a sick man in more ways than one.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, several congressional Democrats have tried to replace Biden at the top of the ticket since his disastrous debate last month. After a pause thanks to President Trump’s near assassination, the push has picked back up.

Just hours before Trump was shot, Puck News revealed Biden had a Zoom call with “center-left” House Democrats that “was even worse than the debate,” with him not being able to finish sentences. He consistently rambled throughout and lost his train of thought.

But that was not the worst part of the call. Biden put Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a decorated former Army ranger awarded a Bronze Star for his heroic actions during the war in Iraq, on blast for daring to question the direction of his candidacy. Biden first told Crow he knew far more about national security than him, falsely claiming he “put NATO back together.”

He then mocked Crow’s service to America, unfavorably comparing it to his late son Beau. As TGP readers know, Biden often misleadingly portrays himself as a Gold Star dad, especially when speaking with veterans and their families.

Biden finally concluded his crazy rant by boasting about his foreign “accomplishments” while claiming he’s “the most respected person” overseas leaders have ever met.

From Puck News:

The campaign did not, however, dispute this next part, about Crow and his Bronze Star. In a video of the Zoom that I was able to view, you can hear Biden chastising Crow, who asked about the importance of national security to voters. “First of all, I think you’re dead wrong on national security,” the president says, the emotion at times garbling his words. “You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy!” “Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son!” “And I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening, we’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway! … Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—

Crow, somehow keeping cool after having his service to our nation trashed by a narcissistic old man who has never ventured onto the battlefield, responded: “It’s not breaking though, Mr. President, to our voters.”