Feeble Joe Biden Sporting ‘Boat Anchor’ Shoes for Maximum Stability

by
Biden falls climbing the stairs of Air Force One.

Feeble Joe Biden needs all the help he can get to stop from falling over.

He can’t seem to navigate the stairs on Air Force One, has trouble with bikes, and can’t even manage to stay on his feet on stage.

Biden falls on stage at the Air Force Academy graduation.

His handlers are so worried about his ability to stay upright he is now sporting new “boat anchor” shoes for maximum stability.

The New York Post reports:

Observers have likened the shoes to “boat anchors” and “piers,” but the “Inside Edition” report attached to the tweet revealed that the president’s new shoes are actually “lifestyle sneakers” that are made by the shoe brand Hoka.

The “Inside Edition” report notes that the shoes are “designed for maximum comfort and support while walking or hiking.”

Biden’s specific shoe is called the “Hoka Transport,” the report said, a shoe that has a “wide sole” that is “no doubt great for stability.”

The report notes that the president “does have a history of stumbling” but that the shoe is “quite comfortable” and feels like “walking on air.”

Margaret Flavin

