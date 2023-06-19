Joe Biden Using Shorter Staircase to Board Air Force One

After several embarrassing tripping or stumbling episodes, Joe Biden has been using a shorter staircase to board and debark from Air Force One for the past few months. Photos and videos show Biden climbing up and down a short staircase that leads to the undercarriage of the presidential Boeing 747-200B rather than the long staircase to the cabin traditionally taken by able-bodied presidents.

Biden has fallen or stumbled in public at least three times this year: In Warsaw in February, Saturday in Delaware and most notably at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on June 1st where Biden fell and had trouble standing back up on his own.

Video posted Monday morning by the RNC of Biden boarding Air Force One for a fundraising trip to California shows Biden taking the short steps without incident.

Bloomberg reporter Akayla Gardner photo:

New York Times photographer Al Drago on June 9:

Using the short steps is not entirely safe for Biden. He almost stumbled off Air Force One on Saturday in Delaware:

Biden used the short steps in Ireland in April:

Biden used the traditional staircase in a visit to California six months ago:

And on March 28:

Biden fell using the long staircase in Poland last February:

Biden has used the short stairs on occasion in the years before:

But not with the regularity of the past few months.