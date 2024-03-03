UPDATE: CLEAN SWEEP! Trump DESTROYS Nikki Haley in Missouri Winning 100% of Total Delegates Awarded Today After Race Called Earlier Today

President Trump mopped the floor again with Nikki Haley, winning all 51 delegates up for grabs in the Missouri Primary Caucus on Saturday with three remaining to be awarded.

In Missouri, 11 delegates are awarded to candidates at the state level, and each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts has five delegates, all awarded to the candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote at each caucus site. Trump received all 924/924 votes in Missouri.

The State GOP Chairman, the party’s national committeeman, and the committeewoman award the three remaining delegates to a candidate of their choice.

“Instead of a raw vote count, the caucus results will be reported in terms of how many statewide delegates each candidate has won (there are more than 900 up for grabs). While the caucuses will start the process of awarding 51 of Missouri’s 54 national delegates, these delegates will not all be formally bound to candidates until its state convention on May 4,” according to The New York Times.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump handily won the Missouri caucuses on Saturday, and the race was called early in the afternoon when Trump won 100% of the statewide delegates.

Final results:

Trump also picked up 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

The remaining 39 delegates in Michigan were decided on Saturday. Trump picked up a total of 36 of the 39 on Saturday, with three left to be allocated.

Idaho voters also weighed in on Saturday. Results for the Idaho caucus will be released later Saturday.

Donald Trump has won every single contest heading into Super Tuesday next week on March 5.

Meanwhile, toxic former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor RINO Nikki Haley is refusing to drop out of the presidential race even after she got crushed in her home state of South Carolina. Haley has vowed to stay in the race and is apparently betting on wins in next week’s Super Tuesday primaries.

Trump spoke to massive crowds on Saturday in North Carolina and Virginia , which both hold their primary elections on Tuesday.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the coming primary elections and Nikki Haley’s long-awaited departure.