Saturday: After Missouri Caucuses Victory, Trump Sweeps Michigan, Idaho Voters Weigh In – Toxic RINO Nikki Haley Refuses to Drop Out

President Trump handily won the Missouri caucuses on Saturday and went on to sweep Michigan.

Trump picked up 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

The remaining 39 delegates in Michigan were decided on Saturday. Trump picked up a total of 36 of the 39 on Saturday with three left to be allocated.

Idaho voters also weighed in on Saturday. Results for the Idaho caucus will be released later Saturday.

Trump has swept six states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, Michigan, Missouri and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, toxic RINO Nikki Haley is refusing to drop out of the presidential race even though she got crushed in her home state of South Carolina.

Nikki Haley held a joke of a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.

Trump held a massive rally in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday.

North Carolina loves Trump!