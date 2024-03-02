BREAKING: Race Called Early! Trump Projected to Win Republican Primary Caucus in Missouri

President Trump was projected winner of the months-long Missouri Republican Presidental Caucus on Saturday after winning 100% of the early votes.

In Missouri, 11 delegates are awarded to candidates at the state level, and each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts has five delegates, all awarded to the candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote at each caucus site.

The State GOP Chairman, the party’s national committeeman, and the committeewoman award the three remaining delegates to a candidate of their choice.

“Instead of a raw vote count, the caucus results will be reported in terms of how many statewide delegates each candidate has won (there are more than 900 up for grabs). While the caucuses will start the process of awarding 51 of Missouri’s 54 national delegates, these delegates will not all be formally bound to candidates until its state convention on May 4,” according to The New York Times.

Fox News reports,