BREAKING: Michigan Presidential Primary: Trump CRUSHES Nikki Haley Again! – Trump 65% Haley 31%

Update: CBS News projects Trump wins the Michigan GOP primary.

Michigan’s presidential primaries for both Republicans and Democrats were underway Tuesday evening.

For the Republican candidates, there are 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates up for grabs Tuesday evening. The remaining 39 delegates will be decided on Saturday evening during the Michigan GOP convention.

President Trump crushed Nikki Haley AGAIN on Tuesday. He will likely take Michigan’s remaining 39 delegates on Saturday.

According to NBC News, as of 9:05 pm ET Trump has 86,999 votes with 65.0% of the vote vs Nikki Haley’s 42,527 votes at 31.0%

Toxic RINO Nikki Haley refused to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after Trump decimated her in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night.

President Trump crushed Nikki Haley in her home state in South Carolina’s presidential primary.

Trump scooped up the 50 delegates in South Carolina after he was the projected winner one minute after the polls closed.

It wasn’t even close. Trump won South Carolina by double digits: Trump 59% – Haley 40%

Trump has swept four states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Despite losing every primary so far to Trump, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race.

