WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks to MASSIVE Crowd at Get Out The Vote Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina at 2 PM ET

President Trump is expected to speak at 2 PM ET today in Greensboro, North Carolina, ahead of the state’s March 5 Primary Election.

The crowd is HUGE!

WATCH: HUGE crowd gathers in Greensboro, NC to see President Trump pic.twitter.com/x8QrPdT3hL — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

Donald Trump has won every single contest heading into Super Tuesday next week on March 5. North Carolina is one of 15 states that will vote on a Republican Presidential Nominee on Tuesday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump was projected to win the Missouri Primary Caucus early on Saturday.

Nikki Haley still thinks she has a shot even after losing in South Carolina, her home state where she served as Governor.

Fox reports,

Despite a dismal primary performance in her own home state of South Carolina, the former U.N. ambassador is making good on her promise to stay in the GOP presidential primary race and is placing her bets on next month’s Super Tuesday contests when 15 states — or just over a third of all delegates — are up for grabs. “America will come apart if we make the wrong choices. This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Haley told a crowd of supporters gathered at her election night watch party in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

This morning, thousands of supporters lined up outside of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex:

Watch President Trump speak live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: