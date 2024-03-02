WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks to MASSIVE Crowd at Get Out The Vote Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina at 2 PM ET

by

President Trump is expected to speak at 2 PM ET today in Greensboro, North Carolina, ahead of the state’s March 5 Primary Election.

The crowd is HUGE!

Donald Trump has won every single contest heading into Super Tuesday next week on March 5. North Carolina is one of 15 states that will vote on a Republican Presidential Nominee on Tuesday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump was projected to win the Missouri Primary Caucus early on Saturday.

Nikki Haley still thinks she has a shot even after losing in South Carolina, her home state where she served as Governor.

Fox reports,

Despite a dismal primary performance in her own home state of South Carolina, the former U.N. ambassador is making good on her promise to stay in the GOP presidential primary race and is placing her bets on next month’s Super Tuesday contests when 15 states — or just over a third of all delegates — are up for grabs.

“America will come apart if we make the wrong choices. This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Haley told a crowd of supporters gathered at her election night watch party in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday.

This morning, thousands of supporters lined up outside of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex:

Watch President Trump speak live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Tune in to RSBN at 11:00 a.m. ET!

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

