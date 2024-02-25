BREAKING: South Carolina Primary: President Trump Delivers Victory Speech After He CRUSHES Nikki Haley in Her Home State – Trump 61% – Haley 39%

The Republican South Carolina primary kicked off on Saturday with 50 delegates up for grabs.

President Trump crushed Nikki Haley in her home state in South Carolina’s presidential primary.

NBC projected Trump as the winner with 59% of the vote to Haley’s 40%.

NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump won a resounding victory in South Carolina’s GOP presidential primary on Saturday, NBC News projects, continuing a winning streak through each Republican nominating contest so far — and putting him in position to potentially clinch the party’s presidential nomination within the next month. Defeat for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is a blow in her home state. A total of 50 delegates were on the line in Saturday’s contest, which are split between the statewide winner and the winner of each congressional district. And Trump’s dominant performance in the exit polling and earliest results suggest he could pull off a clean sweep. The NBC exit poll shows Trump and Haley fighting to a near-draw among Republican voters with college degrees: Trump 51%, Haley 47%. But it was a blowout among the bigger group of primary voters without degrees: Trump 75%, Haley 25%.

President Trump delivered a victory speech on Saturday.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Donald Trump delivers victory speech after obliterating Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina, says time has come to fire Joe Biden in November. WATCH pic.twitter.com/7Yr9a3FnFB — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 25, 2024

“I was just informed that we got double the number of votes that has ever been received in the great state of South Carolina,” Trump said on Saturday.

President Trump: “I was just informed that we got double the number of votes that has ever been received in the great state of South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/RwtiHXrXIL — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 25, 2024

Despite losing every primary so far to Trump, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race.

Trump has swept four states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

As usual, there were issues with the voting tabulators in South Carolina on Saturday.

Of course.

Earlier Saturday it was reported there were reports of issues with voting tabulators in at least one precinct in Richland County.

Real America’s Voice Michelle Backus was on the ground in Satchel Ford Elementary in Columbia, SC. She spoke with Tony Burkes, a voter in that particular precinct. He said after he filled out his ballot and ran it through the scanner, he received an error message.

