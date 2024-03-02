WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Get Out The Vote Rally in Richmond, Virginia at 6 PM ET

by
Trump speaks to supporters at Get Out The Vote Rally in Greensboro, North Carolina at 2 PM ET on Saturday

President Trump is expected to speak at 6 PM ET today in Richmond, Virginia, ahead of the state’s March 5 Primary Election.

This is President Trump’s second stop of the day. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump spoke at a massive rally earlier in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Donald Trump has won every single contest heading into Super Tuesday next week on March 5. North Carolina and Virginia will both hold primary elections on Tuesday.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump was projected to win the Missouri Primary Caucus early on Saturday after winning 100% of the early statewide delegates.

BREAKING: Race Called Early! Trump Projected to Win Republican Primary Caucus in Missouri

Trump also picked up 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

The remaining 39 delegates in Michigan were decided on Saturday. Trump picked up a total of 36 of the 39 delegates on Saturday, with three left to be allocated.

Despite losing every primary so far to Trump, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race and is apparently betting on wins in next week’s Super Tuesday primaries.

Supporters of President Trump lined up blocks away from the Greater Richmond Convention Center this afternoon, awaiting entry to the event:

Doors to the convention center opened at 3 PM.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote Rally at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Watch LIVE on RSBN starting at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.