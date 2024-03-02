WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Get Out The Vote Rally in Richmond, Virginia at 6 PM ET

President Trump is expected to speak at 6 PM ET today in Richmond, Virginia, ahead of the state’s March 5 Primary Election.

This is President Trump’s second stop of the day. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump spoke at a massive rally earlier in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Donald Trump has won every single contest heading into Super Tuesday next week on March 5. North Carolina and Virginia will both hold primary elections on Tuesday.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump was projected to win the Missouri Primary Caucus early on Saturday after winning 100% of the early statewide delegates.

Trump also picked up 16 out of 55 of the state’s delegates in the Michigan Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

The remaining 39 delegates in Michigan were decided on Saturday. Trump picked up a total of 36 of the 39 delegates on Saturday, with three left to be allocated.

Despite losing every primary so far to Trump, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race and is apparently betting on wins in next week’s Super Tuesday primaries.

Supporters of President Trump lined up blocks away from the Greater Richmond Convention Center this afternoon, awaiting entry to the event:

Line for the Donald Trump rally at the Richmond Convention Center. It extends from the corner of Broad and 5th streets to 3rd St., and loops down around to at least as far as Marshall St. before snaking back up to Broad St. Doors opened at 3 pic.twitter.com/LH57BxJ0PE — Charlie Paullin (@CPaullinVA) March 2, 2024

Doors to the convention center opened at 3 PM.

Trump rally line is around the block six hours before the former president is expected to speak in Richmond, Va. pic.twitter.com/5virmsOpzo — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) March 2, 2024

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: