Nikki Haley Refuses to Drop Out of 2024 Race After Trump Trounces Her in South Carolina (VIDEO)

Toxic RINO Nikki Haley refused to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after Trump decimated her in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night.

President Trump crushed Nikki Haley in her home state in South Carolina’s presidential primary.

Trump scooped up the 50 delegates in South Carolina after he was the projected winner one minute after the polls closed.

It wasn’t even close. Trump won South Carolina by double digits: Trump 59% – Haley 40%

Trump has swept four states so far: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Despite losing every primary so far to Trump, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race.

Nikki Haley spoke with reporters in Charleston on Saturday evening 90 minutes after the polls closed.

“I want to thank the people of South Carolina for using the power of your voice,” Haley said. “No matter the results, I love the people of our state.”

“America will come apart if we make the wrong choice. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Haley added.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Nikki Haley appears to still be in denial after getting demolished by Trump in her home state of South Carolina. This is some next level delusion In what should have been her dropout speech, Haley said she wasn’t backing down. “I said earlier this week that no… pic.twitter.com/8xkmbsKcWK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2024

Americans are fed up with Nikki Haley and called on her to drop out of the race and throw her support behind Trump.

Nikki Haley spent $16M in her home state of South Carolina trying to defeat Donald Trump. The outcome? She got absolutely blown out and is walking away with zero delegates. Drop out birdbrain! — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) February 25, 2024

Nikki Haley won’t drop out of the Presidential race. Typical neocon. She loves to spend other peoples money to fight in wars where she doesn’t belong. #Trump2024 — JR Majewski (@JRMajewski) February 25, 2024