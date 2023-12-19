WATCH: Kari Lake Speaks Out on Rigged Election at TPUSA’s America Fest, Says Election Fraud Cases “Are Still Moving Along”

Kari Lake will never surrender.

On Sunday at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest convention, Kari Lake told the crowd that she will continue fighting her stolen election in the courts.

“Our cases are still moving along,” Lake told the crowd.

Lake spoke alongside Steve Bannon, Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL-01), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-AL-14) on the second day of the Turning Point event. The five speakers ripped the RINO establishment and radical left.

Gaetz slammed the woke Department of Defense under Joe Biden, targeting service members for attending Turning Point events. Additionally, The Gateway Pundit recently discovered that the woke DOD and Air Force are targeting The Gateway Pundit with suppression of our website, along with the US Congress.

This attack on conservative thought in the military and United States legislature, coupled with sham elections and a weaponized justice system is leading to severe consequences for American national security and our rights as Americans. How do dictatorships convince their armies to turn on their own people?

“The only thing extreme about @TPAction_ is that we love our country with the vision and the passion and the dedication that she deserves. So let me state clearly: Every patriotic active duty service member who attends these conferences will be cherished and celebrated and… pic.twitter.com/4km6LcDVrL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 18, 2023

Lake spoke about the importance of election integrity and the consequences Arizona faces with radical leftists in power and a rogue justice department targeting the so-called “election deniers.”

Rachel Alexander of the Arizona Sun Times reports,

Lake talked extensively about election wrongdoing during her speech. Although she is running for U.S. Senate, she has not given up her election lawsuits and continues to denounce the illegal activity that occurred in Arizona’s 2022 election. She began her talk, “We’ve shown the whole world” how they’re “rigging our elections” and “sabotaging election day.” She went on, “Because we’ve had the will to stay in the fight, we have continued and our cases are still moving along.” She discussed the lawfare against her attorneys, who are facing state bar discipline for representing her. She said it because “we have struck a nerve, we have touched the topic we’re not supposed to talk about. … Now they’re starting to target us.” She referenced a defamation lawsuit that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, an election fraud denier, filed against her for asserting that 35,000 ballots were injected into the 2022 election at the county’s vendor, Runbeck Election Services. There was no chain of custody for those ballots, which is a class 2 misdemeanor. She said, “I’ll tell you what, I say to these corrupt individuals, bring it on.” She said we have “selections,” not elections due to corruption. She warned, “They want us all locked up, they want us all penniless, destitute.” Referencing Roseanne Barr, who spoke the previous day about how the left wants to put her in the Gulag, Lake said it was unfair since “Roseanne Barr, she just wants to tell jokes.” Lake also warned, “We are on the verge of losing our First Amendment.” She reminded the mainstream media in the room that their “existence relies on the First Amendment.” She added, “If the First Amendment’s gone, you don’t have a job. Actually, maybe that’s a good thing.”

Lake also spoke about the fight to expose wrongdoings in Arizona’s elections, saying, “We have shown not just Arizona how they are trampling our sacred vote, how they are rigging our elections, how they are sabotaging election day, we’ve shown the whole world how they’re doing that.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the sabotage of election day in 2022. The election day anomalies and discrepancies included likely intentional machine failures at 60% of Maricopa County polling locations, misread votes statewide, and illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification that tainted the results. See examples of the fraudulent 2022 mail-in ballot signatures from The Gateway Pundit’s exclusive reporting here.

They’re sabotaging election day to force voting by mail so that it’s even easier to steal elections with early ballot counting and phony mail-in ballots.

In any reasonable court, Lake proved that the election was rigged. However, in the show trials that she was given, a Judge disregarded the Defendants’ lies and prevented much of Kari Lake’s evidence from being presented.

The “State of Denial: Arizona” documentary, set to premiere Wednesday near Phoenix, Arizona, will expose the rigged election in Arizona that was protected by the Kangaroo Courts.

Watch the epic movie trailer below:

Lake and 2022 GOP Arizona Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh are still pursuing their lawsuits to overturn the election and fighting all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court while they run for higher offices.

Watch Kari Lake’s remarks on the rigged election below:

Kari Lake: We stayed in the fight. We have shown not just Arizona how they are trampling our sacred vote, how they are rigging our elections, how they are sabotaging election day, we’ve shown the whole world how they’re doing that. And this is where the battle is in waking people up to what our elections have become, and so because we’ve had the will, the will to stay in the fight, we have continued. And our cases are still moving along…

No one’s going to give up this fight. It’s too important. Our founding fathers are counting on us. Our grandfathers, our brothers, our uncles who fought to save this country are counting on us. We did not send them off to war to die in vain so that we could get weak right now. There is no weakness in this room, is there? Who’s ready to fight?