TGP EXCLUSIVE: Limited Maricopa County 2022 Ballot Signature Review Shows Obviously Mismatched Signatures Accepted at Level One – VIEW RECORDS HERE

The Gateway Pundit has obtained access to the long-withheld voter signatures from the 2022 election in Arizona and prior exemplars used for signature verification.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Maricopa County denied Kari Lake’s legal team access to voter signatures from 2022 and prior, claiming this was “in the best interest of the state.” Lake is still undergoing a special action lawsuit against Maricopa County for this evidence.

Maricopa County also denied lawful public records requests from Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers in her capacity as Chairwoman of the Arizona Senate Elections Committee and We The People AZ Alliance to inspect the mail-in ballot signatures.

Maricopa County’s election officials must have forgotten how the law works. The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson was notified when he first went in to inspect ballot affidavit envelopes on May 25 that it was “the first time in living memory” that a member of the media had used the exemption provided in A.R.S. 16-168(F) to inspect and reproduce voter signature records.

Maricopa County recently provided The Gateway Pundit with duplicated voter signature records from the 2022 election and prior through a public records request.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the obedient mainstream media in Maricopa County called for The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson’s indictment over a tweet exposing Maricopa County’s mail-in ballot signature verification. No law was violated, and we paid for the public records from Maricopa County, but they don’t care. See one egregious example of the fake signatures accepted by Maricopa County here:

Conradson found issues with about 10% of the randomly selected 200-300 signatures he was able to review in a period of about three hours on June 9. These signatures take a substantial amount of time for a proper review.

Over 1.3 million mail-in ballots were accepted and counted in Maricopa County’s 2022 Election. Kari Lake’s election was stolen by just over 17,000 votes, and Abe Hamadeh’s election was stolen by 280 votes.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday on video footage of Maricopa County officials misleading the court with repeatedly conflicting statements regarding level-one signature verification workers in light of evidence that hundreds of thousands of signatures were approved in seconds each. It is clear that level-one reviewers were not doing a proper job.

Per Maricopa County Elections Director Rey Valenzuela and Maricopa County’s signature verification training materials, current ballot affidavits are compared against “up to three most recent” historical voter signatures “in chronological order.”

This means that user-level (level one) signature reviewers in the 2022 General Election would compare the current affidavit signature to the three most recent signatures on file from that voter, excluding the 2022 General Election affidavit and voter registration changes or updates after the November 2022 election. The signatures used for reference include previously accepted mail-in ballot signatures, voter registration records, and even the sloppy electronic signatures used for check-in at in-person polling centers.

Additionally, once a signature is accepted on a mail-in ballot envelope, it is classified as an exemplar to be used for future reference. Some voters are seen with similar affidavit signatures in consecutive elections that do not look the same as other signatures on their registrations or past affidavits. It appears that the County just needs to cheat consistently.

Ballots stamped “verified and approved” were sent to curing and verified by the voter.

Many of the 2022 ballots were just scribbles on paper and seem impossible to verify, do not match signatures on previous ballots or voter registration records, and could be easily forged. Still, they were accepted by level-one reviewers and were not reviewed further by level-two managers, who have access to the full voter signature file, or cured.

They also have different “broad” and “local characteristics,” which signature reviewers are supposedly trained to look for consistiencies in, according to Maricopa County’s signature verification training resources.

Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm recently tweeted, “This is how elections work. 1. County mails hundreds of thousands of ballots, 20% to bad addresses. 2. Harvesters collect them and drop them at a leftist group. 3. The ballots are voted and signed. 4. Mules drop them into drop boxes. 5. County ignore signature verification.”

He may have a point here…

#America, this is how elections work. 1. County mails hundreds of thousands of ballots, 20% to bad addresses. 2. Harvesters collect them and drop at a leftist group. 3. The ballots are voted and signed. 4. Mules drop them into drop boxes. 5. County ignore signature verification. pic.twitter.com/8QouuqHG0a — Bryan Blehm (@BlehmLawAZ) June 11, 2023

See some of the signatures that were accepted by level one reviewers without further review according to the signature verification log files obtained by We The People AZ Alliance below.

In the document, mail-in ballot and voter registration affidavits are labeled at the top of each record, and each successive voter file is labeled “next record” at the top of the page.

The Gateway Pundit has redacted voter IDs, names, phone numbers, and addresses to keep voters anonymous.

Many of the voters are registered Republicans, but it doesn’t matter what party they are if someone else is voting for them.

Some of the most notable signatures include #s 1, 2, 9, 11, 16, 21, 23, and others.

What do you think? Do these signatures match?

EV Aff_VR Image Requests-PRR Signatures Verified at Level One by Jordan Conradson on Scribd