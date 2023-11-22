JUST IN: Kari Lake Files Bombshell Reply Brief in Election Fraud Lawsuit Exposing Maricopa County’s Lies – Moves That The Court Sanction Maricopa County

Kari Lake filed a new reply brief in the Arizona Supreme Court on Monday, calling Maricopa County out on their lies and asking the court to sanction County attorneys.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the evidence of illegalities presented in Lake’s lawsuit. Newly discovered evidence shows that machine failures affecting tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of voters on election day were likely caused by intentional misconduct. Untested and misconfigured machine settings, printer settings, and ballot paper sizes utilized by Maricopa County caused machines at 60% of voting locations to fail on the day that Republicans turned out 3:1 to vote for Kari Lake and Republican candidates.

This caused massive lines and wait times for primarily Republican voters. Tens of thousands of voters, some of whom waited in line for hours, placed their ballots in the mysterious “door #3” to be allegedly counted off-site later. It is unclear how many Kari Lake voters decided just not to vote.

Kari Lake recently filed a Motion for Transfer in the Arizona Supreme Court, urging the court once again to consider “extraordinary new evidence presented in Lake’s motion for relief from judgment,” which was filed in May 2023. The new Motion for Transfer is based on “Maricopa’s admissions in its Answering Brief filed on October 25, 2023,” state Lake’s attorneys.

Still, Maricopa County falsely argues, “[a]bsolutely nothing has happened since the prior denial which would change the result of this Petition.”

In the October 25 filing, “Maricopa implicitly or affirmatively admitted it did not conduct its county L&A testing on its 446 vote-center tabulators on October 11, 2022 (the only announced day for statutory L&A testing) or after it replaced the memory cards,” argue Lake’s attorneys. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Maricopa County submitted a response to Lake’s Motion on Friday, claiming that tabulators were working exactly as intended and misrepresented the law to justify their sham Logic and Accuracy testing, which is meant to ensure that votes are tabulated correctly.

Lake’s attorneys contend that “Maricopa misleadingly cites Arizona law mandating the Secretary of State (“SoS”) to conduct L&A testing and ignores Arizona law mandating the county to conduct its own L&A testing. There are certificates for each.”

This is in response to Maricopa County’s recent admission that they did not test all tabulators with the reprogrammed software installed and used after logic and accuracy testing. Instead, Maricopa claims that the “final Election Program” passed the Secretary of State’s logic and accuracy testing, and that was enough to install the program on tabulators without public notice or testing to certify that machines accurately read and counted votes!

In doing this, they cite the law and requirements for the Secretary of State’s portion of logic and accuracy testing, which does not apply to Maricopa County. The Elections Procedures Manual clearly states that logic and accuracy testing must be conducted by counties on “all voting equipment prior to each election.”

Maricopa County further claims it “tested all of its tabulators on October 4 through 10, 2022,” then reprogrammed the machines with reformatted memory cards that “passed the Secretary’s logic and accuracy testing, on October 14 through 18.” However, these dates do not coincide with Maricopa County’s public notice of Logic and Accuracy testing on October 11 or the Arizona Secretary of State’s October 11 certificate of Logic and Accuracy testing. Even if Maricopa County’s claims are true, they did not give the required public notice for political parties and observers for their secret testing.

Lake’s attorneys argue that Maricopa “misleadingly conflates” the law regarding Logic and Accuracy testing with the intention of “misleading the Court.”

“Maricopa’s failure to conduct L&A testing in accordance with A.R.S. § 16-449 and the EPM is also a criminal violation,” The filing states. Read the County’s public notice dated October 7 and the Secretary of State’s “Logic and Accuracy Equipment Certificate dated October 11:

The relevant court filings can be found in chronological order in our report here.

Lake’s team does not currently have a right to file a reply to Maricopa County’s response brief in this matter. Therefore, it is attached to a motion requesting the Arizona Supreme Court grant leave to file it.

The filing concludes with a request for sanctions against the County, citing their “repeated and deliberate mischaracterizations of the record and Arizona law.”

Lake’s attorneys have been sanctioned numerous times for challenging the election and now face disbarment.

“This Court should transfer and expeditiously hear this case. In addition, given Maricopa’s repeated and deliberate mischaracterizations of the record and Arizona law, Lake respectfully moves that the Court sanction Maricopa and award Lake her costs associated with this brief.”

Read the full brief below:

