JUST IN: Abe Hamadeh Files NEW Lawsuit to DECERTIFY and Redo the Maricopa County 2022 Election Where 60% of Machines Failed – COMPLAINT INCLUDED



Former GOP Arizona Attorney General Nominee Abe Hamadeh has filed a new Special Action lawsuit with AZ Voters Rights to set aside the 2022 election results in Maricopa County and mandate a re-vote.

According to the filing, AZ Voters Rights is an Arizona corporation whose mission “is to promote social welfare by advocating for free, fair, and legal elections in Arizona—including funding litigation to enhance and safeguard election law, compliance, and security for the benefit of all Arizona voters.”

Hamadeh recently announced his bid for US Congress in 2024 but maintains that he will continue fighting for honest elections and his rightful seat as AG.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Arizona Court of Appeals recently denied requests for an expedited briefing schedule in Abe Hamadeh’s ongoing election contest lawsuit from 2022. This comes after numerous legal hurdles, withholding of evidence by the government, and a possibly corrupt or just wildly incompetent Judge.

Hamadeh told The Gateway Pundit he will “continue the fight” for fair elections and his rightful seat as Attorney General while running for Congress. “If the judges followed the law, we would get a new trial and prove that we received the most votes. Unfortunately, our legal system lacks courage,” Hamadeh added.

Hamadeh seeks to inspect the thousands of ballots that were not counted due to wrongfully canceled voter registrations in his initial lawsuit from December. Hamadeh and his attorneys believe they would actually win by thousands of votes if given the opportunity to just count the votes that were wrongfully excluded from the final result!

The difference in his latest lawsuit is that it attacks the core issue seen on Election Day: 60% of machines failed, targeting conservative in-person voters and causing widespread voter suppression.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the evidence of misconduct presented in Kari Lake’s lawsuit that these machine failures affecting tens if not hundreds of thousands of voters were caused by intentional misconduct. The incorrect printer settings and ballot paper size used by Maricopa County caused incorrectly sized ballot images to be printed onto the ballot papers–on the day that Republicans turned out 3:1 to vote for Kari Lake and Republican candidates.

The new lawsuit also references the evidence that “tabulators rejected over 7,000 ballots each half hour throughout most of Election Day.” As The Gateway Pundit reported, this discovery was made by We The People AZ Alliance and presented in the Arizona Senate along with evidence that the machines failed on nearly 250,000 attempts to cast a ballot.

Remember, Abe’s race was called by less than 300 votes.

Foreseeably, after the debacle in 2022, Maricopa County created more issues and disenfranchisement for in person voters attempting to cast their ballot in jurisdictional elections earlier this week.

How can Maricopa County consider these elections fair?

Hamadeh gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit:

I promised Arizona that I would never stop fighting for the integrity of our elections. That’s why I’m continuing the fight. It’s why the America First movement is behind me and it’s why I’m the only person in this race that has demonstrated the courage to stand up to the political elites in Congress.

Hamadeh announced his latest lawsuit on Wednesday on X:

Hamadeh: Our elections are a mess and our laws are being violated. We must fix this prior to the 2024 election or our elections will continue to be in doubt. I promised Arizona that I would never stop fighting for the integrity of our votes. I won’t back down.

Our elections are a mess and our laws are being violated. We must fix this prior to the 2024 election or our elections will continue to be in doubt. I promised Arizona that I would never stop fighting for the integrity of our votes. I won’t back down. ⬇️🚨 New LAWSUIT 🚨⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NbmTuzRDHr — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 8, 2023

Ryan Heath, the attorney bringing this new complaint, argues, “If the voters desire to have Kris Mayes represent Arizona as the Attorney General—then a re-vote in Maricopa County will not change that result.”

Read the full complaint below:

Hamadeh v Richer special ac…