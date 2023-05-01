WATCH: Video Shows Fraudulent Mail-In Ballot Signatures Accepted by Maricopa County – Kari Lake Attorneys to EXPOSE Fraudulent 2022 Signatures in Trial Court

Footage released by We The People AZ Alliance shows the fraudulent signature verification standards used by Maricopa County in 2020 and 2022 to steal the elections, using illegitimate mail-in ballots with no chain of custody documentation.

This is expected to be exposed in Kari Lake’s lawsuit against the fraudulent Midterm Election. Lake is currently fighting against sanctions by Maricopa County in the Supreme Court.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that the Arizona Supreme Court sent the erroneously dismissed signature verification fraud count in Kari Lake’s lawsuit back to the trial court for further review.

Kari Lake’s lawsuit demands “An opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 general election, including ballot signature envelopes and the corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County, prior to trial.” However, this count was previously dismissed before her lawsuit went to trial in the Maricopa County Superior Court last December.

This is perhaps the most critical count because it could reveal the enormous fraud involved in the vote-by-mail system.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, We The People AZ Alliance estimated that nearly 300,000 ballots were pushed through the system with no signature verification in 2022.

After determining that OVER 420,000 ballot affidavits “failed signature verification” in the 2020 Election, based on their review of roughly 25% of 1.9 million envelopes, Busch and her team extrapolated this data. They concluded that there were “a total of 290,644 failed signatures in the 2022 Election.”

This is why Maricopa County refuses to provide access to legal public records relating to mail-in ballot signatures.

We The People AZ Alliance has since filed a special action complaint to compel the Maricopa County Elections Department to produce public records relating to the inspection of all 2022 General Election Ballot Affidavit Envelopes, including mail-in, early voting, and late early ballot envelopes.

On Sunday, We The People AZ Alliance tweeted a video recap of the egregiously mismatched signatures from 2020 ballot affidavits. View We The People AZ Alliance’s full Arizona Senate presentations on election fraud here.

Pursuant to A.R.S 16-547; A.R.S. 16-552 — These signatures FAIL multiple points and cannot pass. Would you have passed these signatures? Let us know in the comments👇🏼 See full presentation to Senate by clicking link in bio RT to share the fight on Election Integrity! pic.twitter.com/rpS7UaiJkZ — We the People AZ Alliance (@WethePeopleAZA1) May 1, 2023

