COMING SOON: ‘STATE OF DENIAL: ARIZONA’ Documentary Exposes Fraud in Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s Stolen Elections Where 60% of Machines Failed – (TRAILER)

Speropictures and Matt Thayer are releasing a new series of documentaries titled ‘State of Denial,’ aimed at exposing election fraud across the nation and saving our country from the radical left and uniparty’s stolen elections and anti-American agenda.

‘State of Denial: Arizona’ is the “first stop” in the series and will premiere on December 20, 2023. You can donate to the movie franchise here.

Watch the epic trailer below.

Matt and Joy Thayer, travelers and documentarians who founded Speropictures in 2009, previously created ‘The Trump I Know,’ the ‘RE:AWAKENING‘ docuseries, and ‘[S]election Code.’

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s fight against the stolen midterm election in Arizona. The election day anomalies and discrepancies included likely intentional machine failures at 60% of Maricopa County polling locations, misread votes statewide, and illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification that tainted the results.

The upcoming film features interviews with Kari Lake attorneys Kurt Olsen and Bryan Blehm, We The People AZ Alliance investigators Chris Handsel and Shelby Busch, Lake expert witnesses Clay Parikh and Heather Honey, and election integrity investigator Rochelle Cabirac.

Also featured is reporting by The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson and Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, where they confronted Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett after he appeared to perjure himself under oath in Kari Lake’s trial.

For more information and to make a donation toward keeping the movie free, visit www.state-of-denial.com.

Director Matt Thayer gave the following press release exclusively to The Gateway Pundit:

STATE OF DENIAL RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – 12/7/23 – Speropictures has announced the release of their independent documentary film STATE OF DENIAL: ARIZONA. The release date is December 20, 2023. The film will be available to watch on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rumble, and the film's website www.state-of-denial.com. The film's website will also be a repository of trial evidence for further research. The film tells the story of the 2022 Kari Lake election challenge lawsuit. It features interviews with Kari Lake's lawyers Kurt Olsen & Bryan Blehm in addition to experts who helped in the case. Mr. Olsen states: "STATE OF DENIAL: AZ tells the story about the true state of elections in Maricopa County, AZ. The movie brings the receipts and shows the evidence that people can see and judge for themselves. That evidence shows that Maricopa County election officials are not following Arizona law on basic issues governing the use of electronic voting machines, chain of custody procedures for handling ballots, and verifying voter signatures. The question then becomes: why are they doing this? Common sense tells you the answer." The movie is also about a message of hope. Arizonans are now armed knowledge whereas before they were in the dark. With that knowledge they can now effectively challenge this corrupt system. After watching the movie, people can go to https://www.state-of-denial.com to view the evidence and learn how to take back their elections. The film will also be available to watch on the films' website and as well as X channel (@stateofdenialaz) & Rumble channels. People can visit state-of-denial.com for more details. Arizona is just the first stop. The goal is it create a series of STATE OF DENIAL films that cover election issues plaguing several states across this country. Speropictures is an award-winning Film & Animation company. Started in 2009 by husband-and-wife team, Matthew & Joy Thayer, Speropictures has risen to become a nationally recognized film production company. They have either produced, co-produced, or assisted on films such as UNPLANNED, STRONGER THAN CARR, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, RE:AWAKENING, [S]ELECTION CODE, & SOUND OF FREEDOM. Speropictures is a Tulsa, OK based film production company. Since 2009, Speropictures has consistently produced award-winning films and commercial projects recognized both locally and nationally.

Watch the full trailer below: