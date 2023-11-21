North Dakota Air Force Base Warns Airmen Against Attending Pro-Trump ‘Tyler Bowyer’ Rally of ​Turning Point USA or Risk ‘Jeopardizing’ Military Career

Controversy is brewing at a ​North Dakota Air Force base after its leadership issued a warning to service members cautioning against attending a downtown rally featuring a pro-Trump speaker.

The message, shared with personnel via text, advised individuals to exercise caution downtown and highlighted the potential dangers associated with the “​Dakota Patriot Rally,” which took place on November 17 at the state fairgrounds in Minot.

The warning specifically noted concerns of confrontational behavior toward military members during the event. Additionally, the message mentioned that the rally would feature a guest speaker, Tyler Bowyer from ​Turning Point USA, categorized as an “alt-right” organization.

Below is the message shared on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page:

“Leaders, please exercise caution if downtown this weekend. I’ve included a text from the 5SFS/CCF. Please pass along to your team and ask them to be careful and reach out for any concerns. We just got word of an event going at the fairgrounds downtown, called Dakota Patriot Rally. Its guest speaker is from an alt-right organization called Turning Point Action. Please advise your folks that if they are going to be downtown this weekend, it’s good to be cautious, as the crowds this event may attract could be confrontational to military members. Additionally please remind them that participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the US military.”

Turning Point Action, in response, has expressed outrage over the base’s message. A spokesperson for the organization spoke with Fox News and criticized the base leadership for dissuading service members from associating with conservative groups. The spokesperson emphasized that Turning Point Action is a mainstream conservative group and not “alt-right.” They also highlighted Tyler Bowyer’s credentials, noting his role as COO of TPAction and his history as a political organizer.

The spokesperson’s statement called for a congressional hearing and investigation into the matter, arguing that such warnings are unjustified and harm the relationship between the military and conservative organizations.

“How dare they dissuade servicemen and women from affiliating with conservative groups and leaders,” the spokesperson told Fox News. “This should set off alarm bells throughout North Dakota and DC, that something is terribly wrong at the Minot Air Force base. This also warrants an immediate congressional hearing and investigation, and whoever is responsible should be held accountable. It’s exactly this type of poison that has caused the Air Force to miss its recruiting goal for the first time in decades.”

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, released the following statement:

The DoD has declared WAR on conservatives. Congress should immediately investigate this absurd, unhinged threat. On the condition of anonymity, I have now heard directly from servicemen at this Air Force base who have confirmed these texts are real. Their firsthand accounts reveal that while the base is made up mostly of conservatives, all leadership that has been promoted under Joe Biden now skews FAR LEFT. All white, Christian conservatives are marginalized. DEI and CRT are pumped into everything the commanders at the base do. All promotions and awards are given to those who buy into ideological based trainings. They also tell me conservatives are leaving the military in droves, recruiting is abysmal and instead of changing directions, the leadership is doubling down. Joe Biden and the far-left are actively undermining our military readiness and America’s national security.

Kirk added, “So on the same day we find out that the Air Force threatened airmen with expulsion from the military if they participate in an event with Turning Point the Pentagon asks for $114 million to spend on “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility” in the next year. Defund!!”

Several lawmakers are now threatening to subpoena the US Air Force and demand explanations.

Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote on X, “Whoever thought sending this message out was a good idea is definitely gonna be answering questions under oath in the Armed Services Committee.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna responded to Gaetz’s warning, saying, “[US Air Force] see you in DC!”

Rep. Jim Banks is now demanding answers from the US Air Force.

“The Biden DoD has declared war on its political enemies. I am demanding answers from the Air Force about this partisan weaponization of our military!!” Banks wrote.

“Participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the US military.” The Biden DoD has declared war on its political enemies. I am demanding answers from the Air Force about this partisan weaponization of our military!!… — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) November 21, 2023

Rep. Mark Green wrote, “If true, this is a serious violation of DOD policy. When out of uniform and off-base, our servicemembers have the constitutional right to attend political events.”

Senator Kevin Cramer released the following statement: