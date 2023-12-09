JUST IN: President Trump Endorses “WARRIOR” Abe Hamadeh for US Congress

President Trump has endorsed Abraham Hamadeh for US Congress in Arizona’s 8th District, noting that Abe is “Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, Crime, Cutting Taxes, Election Integrity, and Protecting our Great Second Amendment.”

As The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported, incumbent GOP Rep. Lesko (R-AZ) announced plans to retire amid the October election for a new House Speaker. Immediately following, Kari Lake called on Abe Hamadeh to step up and run for Congress, calling him “one of the toughest in Arizona.”

Lake reiterated her endorsement on Friday, commenting, “I’ve been fighting alongside @AbrahamHamadeh in Arizona for 2 years & I can’t wait to continue our fight together in DC.”

I’ve been fighting alongside @AbrahamHamadeh in Arizona for 2 years & I can’t wait to continue our fight together in DC. He’s going to be a great Representative for CD8. Congratulations on your endorsement, Abe! https://t.co/DgnlN9RNiv — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 8, 2023

“Abe Hamadeh is a veteran, a former prosecutor and fearless fighter for our elections,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Abe Hamadeh is a warrior. Like Trump, he did not surrender to the radical left election fraudsters, who stole his race for Arizona Attorney General by just 280 votes!

Remember that in Maricopa County, 60% of the machines failed on election day, disenfranchising thousands of conservative voters who prefer to vote in person.

The Arizona Court of Appeals recently denied requests for an expedited briefing schedule in Abe Hamadeh’s appeal to overturn the stolen election for Attorney General. This comes after numerous legal hurdles, withholding of evidence by the government, and a possibly corrupt or just wildly incompetent Judge.

Hamadeh seeks to inspect the thousands of ballots that were not counted due to wrongfully canceled voter registrations and ballot misreads in his initial lawsuit from December. Hamadeh and his attorneys believe they would actually win by thousands of votes if allowed to count the votes that were wrongfully excluded from the final result!

Hamadeh told The Gateway Pundit he will “continue the fight” for fair elections and his rightful seat as Attorney General while running for Congress. “If the judges followed the law, we would get a new trial and prove that we received the most votes. Unfortunately, our legal system lacks courage,” Hamadeh added.

Similarly, the corrupt Judges have stonewalled Kari Lake in her fight for honest elections, and she recently announced her bid for Arizona’s US Senate seat in 2024. Lake also told The Gateway Pundit she will continue fighting her lawsuit to overturn the rigged election for Governor while running for US Senate.

Recently, Abe filed another lawsuit to decertify the stolen 2022 election, citing the targeted suppression of conservative in-person voters.

This is despite the ongoing pressure, lawfare, and political persecution used by Democrats in power.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that a grand jury indicted Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd on felony charges of Interference with an Election Officer and Conspiracy — all because they wanted to ensure accuracy with a hand count audit of the stolen 2022 election before officially certifying.

President Trump shared his support for Hamadeh on Truth Social on Friday: