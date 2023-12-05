What’s Going On? Pentagon and Air Force Along with US House – Block Access to The Gateway Pundit Website: Report

In a recent development, The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative websites in the country today, reported that its access has been blocked on networks within both the United States House of Representatives and the Pentagon.

On Thursday, sources from Capitol Hill informed The Gateway Pundit that attempts to access the website from the House network were unsuccessful.

A staff member from Congressman Paul Gosar’s office detailed ongoing access problems for the past two weeks.

“Wanted to notify you that I have been unable to access the Gateway Pundit on the House network for the past two weeks,” according to the email.

TGP Washington DC reporter Jordan Conradson contacted Rep. Gosar’s Communications Director, Anthony Foti, who confirmed that some government-issued computers used by Gosar’s staff displayed the error code seen above upon visiting our site. According to the individual who sent the aforementioned email, this also occurs on his government-issued laptop when connected to his home network.

Conradson was informed by an IT specialist associated with the House that a firewall is in place to filter out “unauthorized” sites as designated by the House Administration Office. Despite repeated attempts to gain clarity and official comment from the House Administrative Committee, responses remained elusive.

This is not surprising, as they have also refused to provide Conradson with press credentials to cover Capitol Hill since we applied nearly four months ago in August.

On Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz acknowledged the censorship of The Gateway Pundit within the House. During his podcast, Gaetz stated that access to the website was blocked according to House policy and expressed his intention to investigate the matter.

Below is the transcript on his podcast:

The Gateway Pundit, a website that I read; they do breaking news, they do investigative reporting, they do opinion pieces, they publish op-eds. The Gateway Pundit is a great website. It’s a great source for analysis, and information, and opinion. Well, we went back to harvest the clip to show you on this program from the Gateway Pundit, and I have breaking news for you. The United States House of Representatives has blocked access for congressmen and congressional staff to the Gateway Pundit. That’s right. If you try to go to the Gateway Pundit, the website is blocked according to House of Representatives policy. So we’re going to fix that. I don’t know who thought that was an appropriate action. But we’re gonna get to the bottom of it. I’m going to be speaking with the House Administration Committee Chairman [Bryan] Steil, Speaker of the House if necessary. We’re not going to have the House censoring our access to conservative news and to conservative analysis.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @GatewayPundit‘s website has been CENSORED on Capitol Hill! We will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/e7Vwk5bJki — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 1, 2023

Further extending the scope of this issue, an individual working for the Air Force in the Pentagon reported similar access restrictions. Using different browsers yielded the same result: a refusal to connect. Interestingly, the site remains accessible via mobile phones within the Pentagon, adding to the complexity of the situation.

“I work for the Air Force in the Pentagon and for about a week now am unable to access TGP. Using Edge and Chrome, the connection requests result in “refuses to connect”. We can no longer use Firefox/Mozilla as another option. I don’t know if the military IT is negatively hindering access (possible), or whether a legit technical issue exists. I can access TGP using my mobile phone inside the pentagon. Any thoughts?” according to the email sent to The Gateway Pundit.

Another reported error message suggesting connectivity problems that gave the appearance of the website rejecting the attempt rather than being blocked.

“The Air Force / DOD is doing the same thing… but blocking in a way that makes it look like the website is rejecting the connection.”

Another reader also reached out to The Gateway Pundit, echoing the same concern, “I can’t get TGP on my federal computer. Are you being blocked by the feds?”

Another reader commented on Disqus, “The Air Force started blocking The Gateway Pundit about 4 weeks ago. It has been my go to website using the unclassified AF PCs for the past ten years. TGP must be having an impact. They’re over the target.”

It should be noted that The Gateway Pundit is the lead plaintiff in the Missouri-Louisiana v. Biden lawsuit on government censorship of speech in America today. The lawsuit is expected to reach the US Supreme Court early next year.

The Gateway Pundit is a leading conservative website in the United States. The Gateway Pundit has over 2.5 million page views per day and is closing in on nearly one billion page views per year. The Gateway Pundit is one of the most prominent grassroots websites and is supportive of President Trump and the MAGA agenda.