WATCH: Kari Lake’s Message to Arizona Following Another Stolen Election

Kari Lake released a video message on social media Wednesday night after she was cheated out of another election.

The Arizona Political Swamp will stop at nothing to keep a MAGA firebrand like Kari Lake from threatening their power.

Recall in 2022 when Kari was running as the Trump-endorsed candidate for Governor and led by double digits in the polls leading up to election day.

But the fix was in, and on election day, 60% of the machines in Maricopa County failed to tabulate votes, creating four-hour-long wait times and disenfranchising thousands, if not tens of thousands of voters.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification ID checks were counted in Lake’s stolen election for Governor.

The people counting the votes also hated Kari Lake, and her opponent, Katie Hobbs, was the top election official in Arizona at the time.

Now, the top election official in Maricopa County, where over 60% of voters reside, is suing Kari Lake for defamation, and it was recently revealed that he is a self-proclaimed “anti-MAGA” individual, whose life mission, in his own words, is to “make life hell for Kari Lake.”

It was well-known that Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer hated Kari Lake when he founded the Pro-Democracy Republicans dark money PAC to eliminate Trump-Endorsed 2022 candidates and admitted to voting for Democrats in 2022.

But now he's been caught explicitly stating that he wants to "make life hell for Kari Lake."

Lake fought to overturn her fraudulent 2022 election for two years until the Arizona Supreme Court last Wednesday rejected her appeal despite all of the evidence presented.

This includes evidence that the tabulator failures in her race were caused by intentional misconduct when election officials reprogrammed the machines right before the election.

And again, on November 5, 2024, despite having a massive lead in Republican early ballot returns and leading in polls near election day, they want us to believe that Kari Lake lost another statewide election—the same one where Trump and Republicans dominated up and down the ballot.

Does anybody seriously believe that the Trump-endorsed Senate candidate is the only one who Arizona did not resoundingly support and elect in the same way they did with the other Republicans?

Just when we thought Lake was going to win a close race and her opponent's lead diminished from more than 100,000 votes to roughly 30,000 votes, they started cheating harder and pumping out bogus ballot counts.

Additionally, they started increasing the number of votes received after election day in the counties of Pima and Yuma. Also, Cochise County faced bizarre machine malfunctions following supposed bomb threats, which the Democratic Secretary of State attributed to Russia.

In the end, as of writing, Kari Lake is behind by nearly 80,000 votes in the Senate race, with over 98% of the votes counted statewide.

The election was compromised, and the Republican Party left Lake out to dry.

Notably, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refused to fund Kari Lake, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer poured millions of dollars into the race for Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Clearly, McConnell didn't want Kari Lake to win her race, and Schumer knew Gallego was in trouble.

Still, despite the RINOs and Democrats' attempts to stop Kari Lake, her spirit remains undoubtedly unbroken.

Lake released her "message to Arizona," where she recounted the "once in a lifetime" journey over the last few years and expressed her excitement for the next four years with President Trump and Republican majorities in Congress.

Transcript below:

Lake: Hi, Arizona, Kari Lake here. For 30 years, you trusted me to bring the news into your homes to tell you the truth. About three years ago, I walked away from a seven figure contract in the fake news because I couldn't lie to you. What good is money, if it comes at the cost of your soul? I was sickened spreading the government's COVID narrative, and I was at my desk one day and opened the Bible and an old Bible verse gave me the courage I needed, the courage to walk away. I thought that would end my time in the public eye, but to my surprise and my eternal gratitude, the people of Arizona rose up and requested that I run for political office. This journey that we've taken together over the past few years has been once in a lifetime. It hasn't been easy, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. They threw everything at us: Fake news, hundreds of millions of dollars, and the most vile attacks, and through it all, you never wavered, and I can't thank you enough for that. It was a movement of love—for family, for Arizona and for America, and I am grateful to all of you who shared it with me. Arizona is a special place, and I'm thankful that President Trump and a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress will be in office to help protect us. As I watch his cabinet forming, I take great comfort in knowing that America will be made great again. And that's good because that's what the American people deserve. You deserve a secure border, a prosperous economy, safe streets and free and fair elections. And I know more than anything that this administration will fight to deliver that for you. As for me, well, I can say for certain that truth will never stop mattering to me. You will never stop mattering to me. These memories that we've made together will never go away. They will grow sweeter over time, and I will never stop fighting for the state I love. I entered this fight with a Bible verse, and I will leave it with you as well. It's First Timothy, chapter six, verse seven, “For we brought nothing into this world, and it is for certain we can carry nothing out.” It's an amazing Bible verse. It really inspired me, and I hope it inspires you. Thank you for everything. I love all of you, God. bless America, and God bless state 48.

WATCH:

Here's my message to Arizona: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0RB3Ha17Ct — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 14, 2024

For this author, covering Kari Lake's political journey over the last three and a half years has been an honor, a privilege, and truly an extraordinary and inspirational experience.

She is a once-in-a-generation woman, and the great state of Arizona is lucky to have such a strong fighter and champion for America First values.

Lake's next step is still unknown, but it will surely be another exciting ride! Many would like to see her in Trump's cabinet.