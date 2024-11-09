SEND IN THE US MARSHALS: Arizona Officials Caught Changing the Ballot Totals as Counting for US Senate Seat Continues

Kari Lake and former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a “Save America” rally at Country Thunder Arizona in Florence, Arizona (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

Just like we witnessed in the 2022 Arizona election, election officials are openly changing the ballot totals remaining to be counted without explanation.

In 2022, Democrats swept the state-wide elections despite Republicans having the strongest set of candidates in recent history.

Kari Lake was so impressive and polished that she made a name for herself nationally prior to the race.  But on election day, Maricopa County officials sent the wrong-sized paper to the precincts, essentially shutting down voting across the metro areas but especially in deep-red districts.  Democrats were somehow able to pick up over 50% of the votes that day despite having only a 17% turnout on Election Day.

Then, following Election Day, 25,000 mysterious and still unexplained ballots were inserted into Maricopa County’s totals.  This was never investigated or explained.

Kari Lake filed a historic lawsuit on Friday to nullify the Stolen 2022 Midterm Election for Governor.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake filed her lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and the corrupt Maricopa County elections officials to nullify the election for Governor and approve a full audit of signatures and machine failures.

It was revealed by a Runbeck whistleblower in Lake’s filing that HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots did not have any chain of custody documentation.

This is similar to a 2020 election finding that hundreds of thousands of 2020 election ballots also lacked the necessary chain of custody documentation.

The filing also states that 25,000 ballots were added to Maricopa County's totals after election day.

This could explain why Democratic candidates won over 50% of election day votes despite only recording 17% of the turnout on election day.

This finding is similar to a Maricopa County 2020 election report from Verity Vote that used public records requests to discover that more than 20,000 2020 election ballots were illegally counted.

The Gateway Pundit reported on these illegally counted ballots during the 2020 election investigations.

Some Things Never Change

Election officials in Arizona are once again changing the ballot totals as the US Senate Seat has yet to be called.

President Trump won the state 52.7% to 46.4% over Kamala Harris.

But the officials in Arizona want you to believe that a majority of Arizona voters voted for Trump, and then a majority voted for the open borders communist Ruben Gallego, the son of a cartel attorney.

The Kari Lake campaign fired off a letter on Friday to Pima County officials after they were caught changing the ballot totals this week!

The letter reads:

On behalf of Kari Lake for Senate, my client requests the county provide complete transparency as to the ballots tabulated and the ballots awaiting tabulation. Further, my client demands a complete accounting as to discrepancies that have been identified in the publicly reported data.

Specifically, the estimate of uncounted ballots went up by 14,666 today (Nov. 8) between the reports listed as uploaded at 1:23pm MST (Exhibit B) and 3:23pm MST (Exhibit D).

Exhibit B. Arizona Secretary of State Ballot Progress November 8, 2024 3pm Screenshot (reflecting the 11/8/2024 13:23 File)
Exhibit D. Arizona Secretary of State Ballot Progress November 8, 2024 6pm Screenshot (reflecting the updated 11/8/2024 15:23 File)

But even more strange than the number of uncounted ballots increasing, at one point, the report purported to be uploaded at 3:23pm (Exhibit C) was initially identical to the report uploaded at 1:23pm (Exhibit B). Without changing the time stamp, two hours later (around 6:00pm MST), the 3:23pm report (Exhibit D) reflected the numbers listed above.

Exhibit C. Arizona Secretary of State Ballot Progress November 8, 2024 5pm Screenshot (reflecting the original 11/8/2024 15:23 File)

Kari Lake for Arizona demands that Pima County provide an immediate explanation of the discrepancies in the numbers combined with complete and accurate accounting of how the number of uncounted ballots increased between the 1:23pm report and the 3:23pm report.

Read the full letter below:

View Fullscreen

 

 

