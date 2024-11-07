Kari Lake is Coming Back in Close Arizona Senate Race with Roughly 70% of Votes Counted — Race Remains Too Close to Call

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake’s race remains too close to call as he makes a comeback in her increasingly tight contest against Democrat Ruben Gallego.

Lake finished election day with a more than 100,000 vote deficit between herself and Gallego with 52% of the vote counted as of 12:47 am on Wednesday.

Somehow, Ruben Gallego even had more votes than President Trump at the time, leading some to question the integrity of the vote count. The Presidential election has not been called for President Trump by leftwing outlets, but he currently leads by more than five points with 70% of the vote counted. It is possible that some voters split their ticket and voted for Trump and Gallego, but does anyone believe that tens of thousands of voters picked Trump and a radical left Democrat for Senate?

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN ARIZONA?!? They’re stealing a senate seat in AZ with corrupt Maricopa County!!!…How is it that an unknown dem senate candidate is outperformig the presidential candidates Trump and Harris in Arizona Gallego: 986,427

Trump: 968,471

Harris: 937,248 57%… pic.twitter.com/WmrFgzsI7q — Smart E. Pants (@SmartyPants1776) November 6, 2024

Many questions still remain surrounding Maricopa County’s administration of this election. Republicans outperformed Democrats by over 200,000 votes in early mail-in ballots, and Republicans nearly doubled Democratic turnout for in-person voting.

Still, several issues have arisen this election cycle, including 218,000 voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship across the state, 90,000 potentially fraudulent voter registration forms turned in by a shady third-party group on the last day of voter registration, and Maricopa County claiming that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner. Though Kari Lake is slated to win based on voter turnout, who knows how many days we’ll be awaiting a decision and what shenanigans they’ll pull?

Things are looking better for the Trump-Endorsed candidate as Lake closed the gap and cut Gallego’s lead in half on Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the difference stands at approximately 50,000 votes, and Lake trails by just 2.2%, down from 5.4% after midnight on Wednesday. Roughly one million ballots remain to be counted and Lake could very well win this election.

View the unofficial election results here.

Lake said on X, “This race is going down to the wire,” and encouraged everyone to get involved in the ballot curing process to ensure every legal vote is counted. Watch a ballot curing training and sign up to get involved with Turning Point Action’s ballot curing efforts here.

Arizona, This race is going to go down to the wire! We need ALL HANDS ON DECK to cure ballots and ensure the vote of every Arizonan counts. Go to https://t.co/0k47QcabSp and get involved NOW. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 6, 2024

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the increasingly tight Arizona Senate race.