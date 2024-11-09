BREAKING: New Ballot Dumps in Maricopa County and Five Other Arizona Counties Favor Kari Lake, Race Now Within 33,000 Votes With 625,484 Uncounted Ballots Statewide

Kari Lake held the lead in six more ballot dumps from across the state of Arizona on Friday night, bringing the race to a margin of roughly 33,000 votes and just over 1%.

Voters in Arizona must cure their ballot by Sunday if there was a problem with their signature. Even if you don’t live in Arizona, you can watch a ballot curing training and sign up to get involved with Turning Point Action’s ballot curing efforts here. Arizona voters can check the status of their mail-in ballot here.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Lake won 58% of Maricopa County’s ballot dump this afternoon, shrinking Gallego’s lead to just under 40,000. She is on track to win if the results continue to sway in her direction at this rate.

However, several issues have arisen this election cycle, including 218,000 voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship across the state, 90,000 potentially fraudulent voter registration forms turned in by a shady third-party group on the last day of voter registration, making it unclear how many illegal votes will be counted. Maricopa County also anticipates that it will take about TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner. Meanwhile, many wait in fear that they’re stealing another election from Lake.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Maricopa County’s top election official, who oversees the counting of the estimated 350,000 remaining mail-in ballots in the County, was discovered to have made it a mission to “make life hell for Kari Lake” and declared himself “anti-MAGA,” according to a June 2024 deposition transcript.

Lake now trails by just 1.2% or roughly 33,000 ballots after the latest drop from Maricopa County. At 7 pm on Thursday, Lake trailed by 43,698 and has since cut the deficit by more than 10,000 votes!

Lake won roughly 50%, while Gallego received less than 48% of the 96,707 votes counted in Maricopa County on Friday at 6:50 pm MST.

ARIZONA UPDATE:

MARICOPA COUNTY DROP -LAKE: 48,325 (49.97%) -GALLEGO: 46,184 (47.76%) -OTHER: 2,198 (2.27%) GREAT sign for Lake in a drop of 96,707 votes from Maricopa County. 33,363 votes now separate! — Caleb Foss (@thecalebfoss) November 9, 2024

Maricopa County estimates 351,000 ballots remain uncounted, and the Secretary of State's office estimates 625,484 ballots remain throughout the state.

Throughout the afternoon before Maricopa County released vote totals, Lake also won more votes in Navajo, Pima, Yavapai, Gila, and Cochise, putting the race within 35,000 votes.

County totals below:

NEW Navajo County Drop LAKE: 1,005 (57.07%) GALLEGO: 709 (40.22%) OTHER: 49 (2.78%)@KariLake is getting the margins she needs. #AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 8, 2024

NEW Pima County Drop LAKE: 1,271 (54.64%) GALLEGO: 1,022 (43.94%) OTHER: 33 (1.42%) This is another good drop for @KariLake #AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 8, 2024

NEW Yavapai County Drop LAKE: 5,071 (75.74%) GALLEGO: 1,475 (22.03%) OTHER: 149 (2.23%)@KariLake still getting the margins she needs to bring the #AZSen race home and WIN! — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 8, 2024

NEW Gila County Drop LAKE: 1,789 (65.65%) GALLEGO: 858 (31.49%) OTHER: 78 (2.86%) That brings Gallego’s lead down by 0.1% and Lake closes the gap to 35,817#AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 9, 2024

NEW Cochise County Drop LAKE: 1,450 (54.74%) GALLEGO: 1,137 (42.92%) OTHER: 62 (2.34%)#AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 9, 2024

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake's comeback!