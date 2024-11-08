BREAKING: Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s Deposition Transcript Shows Desire to “Make Life Hell for Kari Lake,” Calls Himself “Anti-MAGA” in Text Messages – Now He’s Counting The Votes in Lake’s Senate Race!

The Gateway Pundit has obtained damning excerpts from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s June 21, 2024, deposition transcript in his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake and her husband, showing that Richer contemplated running for Senate to “make life hell for Kari Lake” and admitted that he is “anti-MAGA” shortly after the rigged 2022 election where 60% of voting machines failed on election day in Maricopa County.

Of course, he made it clear to the public that he is anti-MAGA after he founded the Pro-Democracy Republicans dark money PAC to eliminate candidates with a MAGA agenda, admitted to voting for Democrats in 2022, and planned to vote for Biden in 2024.

It can be recalled that Richer oversaw early voting in Maricopa County during the 2022 election, where the race was stolen from Kari Lake through vote tabulating machine failures that disenfranchised Republicans on election day and phony mail-in ballots with no real signature verification.

Then, apparently, in an attempt to “make life hell for Kari Lake,” Richer sued her for defamation after she spoke out against him for his involvement in her election for Governor, where he also operated a PAC against candidates like Kari Lake.

Richer is also involved in counting the votes for Kari Lake’s Senate race. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake is coming back in the race as the County slow-walks the mail-in ballot counting process after estimating it would take 10 to 13 days to count all the ballots.

How can anybody expect this guy to run a fair election, when his stated goal is to make the top candidate's life "hell."

Notably, Richer mysteriously deleted his Twitter/X page, where he has historically provided regular updates on elections, vote counting, and results, on Thursday as Lake's Senate race tightens up and hundreds of thousands of ballots remain uncounted.

According to the deposition transcript, Richer said in text messages to a friend that he wanted to "run for U.S. Sen, just to fly the flag for real conservatism and make life hell for Kari."

Excerpt below:

Another excerpt shows that Richer sent a text to another individual, declaring himself "not only not MAGA" but "Anti-MAGA."

And despite claiming that Kari Lake lost her race for Governor fair and square, Richer admits he thinks she is a political "behemoth" and believes "people would vote for her."

The full transcript is expected to be filed publicly later today as part of a Motion for Sanctions brought by Kari Lake’s husband, Jeffrey Halperin. The motion will request that the Court dismiss Richer’s lawsuit as a sanction for Richer’s refusal to follow a court order and Richer’s concealment of relevant evidence.

Check back at The Gateway Pundit later for the full court filing and deposition transcript when it's made public.