IT HAPPENED AGAIN! The Cheat Is On! Yuma County Arizona Doubles Its Outstanding Votes Overnight – They’re Stealing the Race from Kari Lake

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday – Just like we witnessed in the 2022 Arizona election, election officials are openly changing the ballot totals remaining to be counted without explanation.

In 2022, Democrats swept the state-wide elections despite Republicans having the strongest set of candidates in recent history.

Kari Lake was so impressive and polished that she made a name for herself nationally prior to the race. But on Election Day, Maricopa County officials sent the wrong-sized paper to the precincts, essentially shutting down voting across the metro Phoenix area, especially in deep-red districts. Democrats were somehow able to pick up over 50% of the votes that day despite having only a 17% turnout.

Then, following Election Day, 25,000 mysterious and still unexplained ballots were inserted into Maricopa County’s totals. This was never investigated or explained.

Kari Lake filed a historic lawsuit on Friday to nullify the Stolen 2022 Midterm Election for Governor.

The 2022 election was similar to a 2020 election where investigators found that hundreds of thousands of 2020 election ballots also lacked the necessary chain of custody documentation.

The filing also states that 25,000 ballots were added to Maricopa County’s totals after election day.

This could explain why Democratic candidates won over 50% of election-day votes despite only recording 17% of the turnout.

The Gateway Pundit reported on these illegally counted ballots during the 2020 election investigations.

Some Things Never Change

Election officials in Arizona are once again changing the ballot totals as the US Senate Seat has yet to be called.

President Trump won the state 52.7% to 46.4% over Kamala Harris – a SIX POINT spread!

But the officials in Arizona want you to believe that a majority of Arizona voters voted for Trump, and then a majority voted for the open borders communist, Ruben Gallego, the son of a cartel attorney.

The Kari Lake campaign fired off a letter on Friday to Pima County officials after they were caught changing the ballot totals this week in Pima County!

According to the Lake Campaign attorneys, the uncounted ballots went up by 14,666 on Friday, November 8, between the reports listed as uploaded at 1:23pm MST (Exhibit B) and 3:23pm MST (Exhibit D).

Here is our report on Pima County from Saturday.

Now there is a new development.

It's NOT just Pima County that is adding ballots to their totals following election day.

Yuma County DOUBLED its remaining ballot count from Thursday to Friday!

Liz Harrington reported:

Yuma County Adding Votes Outstanding votes almost DOUBLED from 11/7 to 11/8 How does Yuma go from 9,861 votes left to 18,011? And how is it Saturday night after the Election and we still don’t have the “results”? Because they’re stealing it from @KariLake

Here is the report from Yuma County.

Why does this keep happening in Arizona! And why do the mysterious drops of ballots ALWAYS tend to benefit Democrats and radical leftists?

Colonel John Mills called on Trump 47 to immediately on Day 1, to announce the FBI and DOJ priorities will be turned upside and Operation Truth will descend on Arizona to review every ballot and every ballot dump. Every Recorder and State Government official will be held accountable in AZ, all race outcomes will be held in abeyance.

It's about time the FBI works for the American people and not against law-abiding Christians, patriots, and conservatives!

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Yuma County for comment.