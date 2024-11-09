Mitch McConnell Dumped Millions into Trump-Hating Loser Larry Hogan Who Lost by 10% but Not a Penny to Kari Lake’s Close Race

As Kari Lake’s Arizona Senate race stands at a toss-up, RINO Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is coming under renewed fire for sitting on $400 million and not contributing a single penny to Kari Lake’s campaign for Senate.

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer and the Democrats spent over $125 million on airing TV ads and helping Ruben Gallego because Lake proved to be such a formidable opponent. Imagine what a landslide victory Lake could have had if McConnell gave her the same support.

Senate Leadership Fund contributed $0 to Arizona and Kari Lake. Meanwhile Kari forced Chuck Schumer and Democrats to sink $125M+ into Arizona that could have gone to PA, OH, MT, NV. All said Kari still has a good chance to win this race. Remember this while discussions around… https://t.co/R0hzf18SsO — Nick Moore (@GOPNickMoore) November 9, 2024



The Gateway Pundit reported on McConnell’s dirty attacks against Trump and his base just weeks before the election. We also reported that the Senate Leadership Fund was not contributing to Rick Scott and Ted Cruz’s reelection bids or Kari Lake’s race to flip the seat red and instead donating to Maryland RINO Larry Hogan’s losing campaign.

Recall that Trump-hating former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan advocated for restoring Roe v. Wade if elected to the Senate and endorsed the guilty verdict against Trump in Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg's rigged New York trial.

Laura Ingraham recently slammed McConnell for spending millions on Hogan in his Senate race which he lost by nearly 10% to Democrat Angela Alsobrooks.

This comes as Kari Lake is locked in a tight race with Democrat Ruben Gallego, trailing by just 1%.

The Gateway Pundit reported last night that more than 600,000 votes are still uncounted across the state of Arizona as ballot dumps have consistently shown Lake is on track to win.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake's race.