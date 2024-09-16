Hours Before Second Assassination Attempt, Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett Called Trump a Domestic Terror Threat (VIDEO)

Hours before the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump in a matter of months, Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett suggested that Donald Trump and the MAGA movement represent a domestic terror threat.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Inside with former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Crockett weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Haitian migrants eating cats and other animals in Springfield, Ohio.

She explained:

Springfield is going through hell, but they are going through hell because the guy who says he wants to be the commander-in-chief is actually bringing that hell to their footsteps. He decided to amplify a lie on a national debate stage and that’s harming American citizens and that is a problem. When I talk about MAGA, I talk about the fact that when we finally swore in, we swore to defend against those that are coming against us, whether they are domestic or international. Right now, I feel like MAGA, in general, is a threat to us domestically. We see time and time again. The guy is supposed to protect us when it comes to people coming out against us. This is the same guy that couldn’t say on the debate stage he wanted to Ukraine to win. He doesn’t understand who our friends are and doesn’t understand who we are as a nation, which we are a country of immigrants. The problem isn’t the people coming in, but this guy and his people here doing the bomb threats throughout our country and domestic terrorism is a real thing, and he is the guy that stokes it.

.@JasmineforUS: “The problem isn’t the people coming in. The problem is this guy and his people here that are doing the bomb threats throughout the country. Domestic terrorism is a real thing, and he is the guy that stokes it.” pic.twitter.com/lNvNyqnxH2 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 15, 2024

Just hours after giving the interview, Trump was the subject of a second assassination attempt by a man named Ryan Wesley Routh. While details about him are still being verified, it appears that he was a registered Democrat who was obsessed with the war in Ukraine.

BREAKING: Fox News reports the Trump attacker has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh pic.twitter.com/Ixy5yukasc — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 15, 2024

Crockett has yet to respond to the latest Trump assassination attempt.