Blame the Victim: MSNBC Anchor Wonders If There Will Be Calls for Trump Camp to “Tone Down Their Rhetoric” Following Second Assassination Attempt in 2 Months

On Sunday there was a second assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in two months.

Secret Service agents thwarted a potential sniper attack targeting Trump as he played a round of golf at the prestigious Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump was targeted by a man wielding an AK-47-style rifle, who was spotted by Secret Service agents from a distance of 300 to 500 yards.

Secret Service agent fired at the suspect, causing him to flee, leaving behind the rifle.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was later apprehended on I-95 in Martin County after a witness captured a photo of his vehicle. Law enforcement discovered an AK-47-style rifle, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera stashed in the bushes.

Following the attack MSNBC host Alex Witt questioned whether Trump and his campaign needed to “tone down their rhetoric” after the second assassination attempt in two months.

Instead of looking at her channels toxic and dishonest reporting and years of hit pieces against President Trump, they’re blaming him for the toxic political environment they are responsible for creating.

Her guest, Elise Jordan, argues that she hopes Trump will turn this into a ‘unity moment,’ but fears he won’t.

These are some sick and clueless individuals.

Video via I Meme Therefore I Am.