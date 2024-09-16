Scumbag Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger Says Trump and MAGA to Blame For Second Assassination Attempt

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has suggested that the MAGA movement is to blame for the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump on Sunday evening.

While the full picture is still emerging, it is now clear that Trump was targeted by a Democrat Party supporter with a long criminal history and obsession with Ukraine.

Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Wesley Routh Has Over 100 Criminal Charges, Was Arrested for Possessing a Weapon of Mass Destruction in 2002 — Yet Only Received Probation

Posting on the X, Kinzinger said the MAGA movement had lit the fire that led to violence aimed at the former president.

"Look violent rhetoric is wrong, and has no place," he wrote. "But MAGA pretending they didn’t light this fire is gaslighting to the 100th power. Since Trump showed up our politics has gone to crap. Literally just accused a group of people of eating our pets. So stop."

Kinzinger later shared a post by Donald Trump Jr. after the unfortunate incident involving Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul.

A representative for Illinois, Kinzinger definitely turned on Donald Trump following the January 6th protests and, like his fellow RINO traitor Liz Cheney, was forced to step down from Congress in disgrace.

He has since become an active Democrat Party activist, even giving a speech endorsing Kamala Harris at the recent DNC in Chicago.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

