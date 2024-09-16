MSNBC Guest Said Trump Was ‘Exactly Like Hitler’ Day Before Second Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

A guest on MSNBC said Donald Trump was “exactly like” Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler just one day before a second assassination attempt was made against him.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Saturday Show, the “Reverend” Dr. Jacqui Lewis said Trump’s campaign tactics were exactly like those used in Nazi Germany.

She explained:

It’s outrageous but expected by an authoritarian who wants to take us to Nazi Germany. We exploited racism, fascism to Nazi Germany. We know how to do it. Let’s not pretend that Donald Trump isn’t exactly like Mussolini, exactly like Hitler, he is that guy. I want to say something to the American people. I live in a neighborhood, Jonathan. You and I both have white partners. I live in a nice mixed neighborhood with all kinds of people, including Republican people who are nice people, who shovel your grass, who care about the neighborhood, care about the world, right? You nice people don’t want this guy just because your economy worked better for five minutes under his regime. You nice Christians, you kind, loving Jewish people, we’re not these people. We’re not these people. And we’re not going to get what we want if we elect this fascist, authoritarian weasel.

According to her church profile, Lewis is a Senior Minister for Public Theology and Transformation at Middle Church in New York City, as well an “author, activist, preacher, public theologian” working towards an “antiracist, just, fully welcoming society in which everyone has enough.”

Also upping the rhetoric on MSNBC this weekend was Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who accused Donald Trump of stoking domestic terrorism.

“The problem isn’t the people coming in, but this guy and his people here doing the bomb threats throughout our country and domestic terrorism is a real thing, and he is the guy that stokes it,” she said in an interview with Jen Psaki.

Fortunately, nobody was harmed in the incident and the gunman, a Democrat by the name of Ryan Routh, has been taken into custody.