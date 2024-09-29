Dolton Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard Faces New Crisis: Eviction

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on allegations and investigations against Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard dubbed ‘the worst mayor in America.’

According to documents obtained by FOX 32, Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, are facing eviction from their home.

Per Fox 32:

FOX 32 has obtained copies of an eviction notice filed in Cook County Court against Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods. Henyard has rented a home in the 14600 block of South Harvard for the past three years, but the property owner said she and Woods are behind on rent and owe more than $3,300. The notice also stated that Henyard has refused to allow an inspection of the property.

Henyard has been under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

Residents hired failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate, and when Lightfoot presented the findings, there were audible gasps at the extent of the accusations of reckless spending, including spending $40,000 at Amazon in one day.

The report revealed that Dolton has a deficit of at least $3.6 million, with more than $6 million in additional checks owed to village vendors that it can’t afford to pay.

Further, Lightfoot revealed that the village hasn’t complied with state law by filing annual financial reports.

The village’s general fund, which pays the majority of its expenses, went from a multimillion-dollar surplus to a deficit of nearly $5 and a half million in just two years.

One of Henyard’s former assistants also accused Henyward of ‘unethical and predatory behavior.’

While investigations are ongoing, Henyard reportedly spent $85,000 on a party that featured R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday in August, which, according to media reports, only 70 people attended.

Just last week, a Cook County judge blocked three of Henyard’s top appointees from taking office.

The judge ruled that Henyard did not have the authority to appoint a new police chief, village administrator, and village attorney without approval from the Dolton Village Board.

Judge Thaddeus Wilson said, “The mayor has to follow the law and can’t make appointments from her house.”

A house that may no longer be a “safe space” for Henyard’s questionable actions.