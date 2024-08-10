Audible Gasps as Full Extent of Reckless Spending Under ‘Worst Mayor in America’ Tiffany Henyard Revealed (Video)

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the investigations into Dolton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard, dubbed ‘the worst mayor in America.’

She has been under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

Residents were so concerned about Henyard’s behavior that a group of Dolton trustees hired failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate.

On Thursday at a Board of Trustees meeting, Lightfoot delivered her presentation detailing expenditures from Henyard and Dolton village officials over the last three years, leaving residents audibly gasping.

The report revealed that Dolton has a deficit of at least $3.6 million, with more than $6 million in additional checks owed to village vendors that it can’t afford to pay.

Further, Lightfoot revealed that the village hasn’t complied with state law by filing annual financial reports.

The village’s general fund, which pays the majority of its expenses, went from a multimillion-dollar surplus to a deficit of nearly $5 and a half million in just two years.

According to WGN, some of the most significant reactions came when Lightfoot presented the extent of overtime paid to police and $40,000 in Amazon purchases in a single day.

Lightfoot showed two officers made more in overtime than their base salaries, totaling $192,000 for one officer, and $227,000 for another in the last fiscal year. The acting police chief Lewis Lacey, who we learned tonight has been terminated, isn’t even eligible for overtime, and yet, he’s gotten more than $200,000 in overtime over the last four fiscal years. And then, of course, there’s the credit card spending. “$40,000 at Amazon,” said Dolton Trustee Kiana Belcher. “What a slap in the face to everybody that resides in the 60419 zip code.”