CORRUPTION: Town Hall Chaos Erupts in Dolton, Illinois-Residents Upset Over “Worst Mayor in America” (VIDEO)

Residents of Dolton, Illinois were furious over Mayor Tiffany Henyard, calling her “the worst mayor in America” at the latest townhall meeting this month.

Mayor Henyard is being investigated by the FBI in the last couple of months for abuse of power and corruption. This included shutting down businesses that did not contribute to her campaign.

She has also been accused of stealing charitable funds and even using taxpayer dollars for personal use.

Fox News reported:

The Village of Dolton, Illinois’ monthly town hall meeting has made national headlines yet again for fiery confrontations with scandal-ridden mayor Tiffany Henyard. Henyard has been accused of misdeeds ranging from weaponizing police in retaliatory business raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries like traveling to Las Vegas. Last month, Henyard reportedly vetoed the board’s resolution to probe her spending over purported misuse of funds. While the FBI has allegedly already begun to investigate Henyard for purportedly misusing her local police force, the board’s resolution had called for the FBI to do further investigation into her spending of the town’s money.

The mayor increased security ahead of the monthly town hall meeting and limited the number of people who could attend. This also included more stringent security measures. A lot of the residents were upset that they were locked out of the meeting.

The residents that were inside the meeting had some very tough words for Mayor Henyard.

“I have cancer. Of course I do. Tiffany stole money from a cancer foundation. How dare you. How dare you steal, and I helped you with your campaign,” one resident said.

“They say you that you are the worst mayor in America, I agree,” another resident said.

Watch:

The level of corruption included vetoing a resolution last month to investigate her own corruption of misusing funds.