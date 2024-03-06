Democrat Dolton, Illinois Mayor Vetoes Resolution to Investigate Her Own Corruption of Misusing Funds for Lavish Trips, $1 MILLION Security Detail – Mayor Previously Came Under Fire for Shutting Down Businesses That Don’t Donate to Her

Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard on Monday reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton, Illinois, village board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

This is not the first time the Mayor has come under scrutiny for corruption.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last month, Tiffany Henyard came into the crosshairs of an FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

One business owner told The New York Post that he made one contribution to Henyard, and her minions kept coming after him demanding more money, almost like how the mob extorts businesses for “protection money.” When he didn’t comply, mob boss Henyard shut down his trucking business.

She even dresses like a TV gangster when attending city meetings.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported on the Mayor’s bizarre antics, which are so wild that some have compared it to something out of NBC’s Parks and Recreation, a wacky political satire sitcom.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Henyard put an illegal ordinance in place last year, ensuring that if she lost her election to be mayor in the upcoming elections, the future mayor’s salary would be reduced from over $200K to $25,000 — a nearly 90% decrease! However, the salary would remain unchanged if Henyard prevailed, reports FOX 32.

Henyard’s corruption and bizarre antics don’t end here. She also uses a professional stylist and fashion consultant to help her with her appearance before making public photo-ops at a community event or town meeting with her trustees.

Henyard has also taken full advantage of her position to force police to transport her around the town like a spoiled celebrity. Look how they hold her hand like royalty as she steps out.

But she must deserve it. After all, this woman is a self-described “super mayor” and consistently posts messages on social media suggesting God chose her to rule over Dolton’s heathens.

Hallelujah! Amen!

Phil Holloway called out the clear conflict of interest in her recent corruption investigation veto on X:

Conflict of interest much, Madame Mayor? https://t.co/uNFQHxbP1j — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 6, 2024

If you have nothing to hide, why not welcome an investigation?

This is almost like election officials across the nation auditing and investigating themselves while they refuse oversight and slander and smear anybody who questions the legitimacy of elections in their counties.

New York Post reports,

Self-described “super mayor” Tiffany Henyard vetoed a resolution seeking to investigate her spending following allegations that she misused taxpayer money on lavish trips and her own $1 million police detail. The Dolton, Illinois, village board unanimously voted to open a probe into Henyard, calling on her to submit the village’s financial records and inviting the FBI to conduct its own investigation. Henyard, however, issued a veto on Monday, claiming the resolution was the result of personal attacks against her and stemmed from one-sided narratives. “As you can see, our village, our community, myself, we are under attack,” Henyard said at the village board meeting. “It’s a shame that people can come to meetings and just tell one side of the stories and not get the entire side of both stories.”

Henyard chalked it all up to gender discrimination, saying the Dolton village board is “a boys club” and promised to “fight back.”

New York Post also notes that during Monday’s meeting, the Mayor acknowledged the city’s $2 million budget deficit, with more than $827,000 in debt for street paving and tree-trimming services. However, board members who plan to override her veto say that the deficit is actually millions more than Henyard claims.

How do these people even get elected?