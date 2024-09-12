Already Under Investigation for Excessive Spending, Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard Spends $85,000 on Party With Few Attendees

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on allegations and investigations against Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard dubbed ‘the worst mayor in America.’

While investigations are still ongoing, Henyard decided spending on a lavish party that was sparsely attended seemed like a great idea.

Henyard reportedly spent $85,000 on a party that featured R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday in August that, according to media reports, only 70 people attended.

WGN Investigates reports:

Records show Keke Wyatt was paid $30,000 to sing for 30 minutes. J. Holiday was paid $20,000 for a half-hour set. The township spent $6,600 to rent inflatable bounce houses. Other costs billed to township taxpayers include everything from comedians to a sound system, staff to equipment and bring the total to at least $85,769. “I was flabbergasted,” said Lansing resident Jennifer Robertz when told of the costs. “I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money.”

Henyard has been under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

Residents hired failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate, and when Lightfoot presented the findings, there were audible gasps at the extent of the accusations of reckless spending, including spending $40,000 at Amazon in one day.

The report revealed that Dolton has a deficit of at least $3.6 million, with more than $6 million in additional checks owed to village vendors that it can’t afford to pay.

Further, Lightfoot revealed that the village hasn’t complied with state law by filing annual financial reports.

The village’s general fund, which pays the majority of its expenses, went from a multimillion-dollar surplus to a deficit of nearly $5 and a half million in just two years.

One of Henyard’s former assistants also accused Henyward of ‘unethical and predatory behavior.’