City of Dolton to Hire Worst Mayor of Chicago to Investigate “Worst Mayor in America”

Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard is under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

She has also been accused of stealing charitable funds and even using taxpayer dollars for personal use. No wonder residents call her the “worst mayor in America.”

In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

Now, a group of Dolton trustees hopes to hire failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who let her city burn with rampant crime and violence, to investigate Henyard for a hefty $400 an hour.

The latest investigation stems from a May 2023 taxpayer-funded trip to Las Vegas that resulted in allegations of serious misconduct and claims that Henyard retaliated against an aide and a police officer who reported alleged sexual misconduct on the part of a village trustee.

Fox 32 reports:

The trip, initially billed as an opportunity for economic development, involved Henyard, Village Trustees and personnel from Dolton and Thornton Township. However, upon Henyard’s return, there was allegedly a notable lack of communication regarding any potential economic benefits or events from the trip. The Board of Trustees also recently learned of sexual assault allegations made by a former Village employee against one of Dolton’s elected trustees during the Las Vegas trip. It is alleged that Henyard and her administration have attempted to conceal these allegations and their reporting, raising questions about transparency and accountability within the village.

The Las Vegas Police Department began a criminal investigation into the allegations, but Henyard’s administration claims to have conducted an “independent” investigation but refuses to share the results with the Village Board.

In addition to an investigation into the trip, the Board also seeks clarity on financial matters over the last year that Henyard has refused to provide information for including banking records and accounting details.