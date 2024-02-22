FBI Investigating Illinois Democrat Mayor Tiffany Henyard for Abuse of Power After She Shut Down Businesses That Don’t Donate to Her

Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard is now under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

Tiffany Henyard, who unsuccessfully ran a hamburger joint before becoming a mayor, attends meetings dressed like a movie gangster.

According to Dolton citizens, Henyard uses local police to target businesses that don’t contribute to her.

One business owner told The New York Post that he made one contribution to Henyard and her minions kept coming after him demanding more money. Whe he didn’t comply, Henyard shut down his trucking business.

Tiffany Henyard reportedly used the police as her personal Gestapo to shut down more than a dozen businesses after they refused to give her money.

Henyard was also accused of spending all of Dolton’s money for personal expenses so she could live a lavish lifestyle with a massive security detail and entourage.

The FBI is probing Henyard for abusing her power.

Fox 32 Chicago reported:

There is new information indicating the FBI has launched an investigation into controversial Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard. FOX 32 has been reporting for nearly two years on allegations of corruption surrounding Henyard in her capacity as mayor and supervisor. Now, we’ve learned from multiple sources that federal agents are interviewing witnesses as part of a possible investigation that may — or may not — result in charges. Lawrence Gardner owns a U-Haul rental and trucking business in south suburban Dolton and says he went to the FBI several months ago, frustrated that the Village of Dolton would not renew his business license. Gardner said the FBI agents took his allegations seriously: “Yes. Very serious. Very.” Gardner said he’s been harassed and his business raided and shut down by Dolton Police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to make a donation to a civic event sponsored by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

More on this story from Fox 32: