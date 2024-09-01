Former Assistant to Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard Goes Public With Accusations of ‘Unethical and Predatory Behavior’

The Gateway Pundit has reported on multiple investigations into Dolton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard, dubbed ‘the worst mayor in America.’

Now, one of her former assistants is blowing the whistle on the mayor and has come forward with accusations of Henyward’s ‘unethical and predatory behavior.’

Henyard has been under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.

Residents were so concerned about Henyard’s behavior that a group of Dolton trustees hired failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate.

When Lightfoot presented her findings at a Board of Trustees meeting in August, residents audibly gasped.

Carmen Carlisle, who served as Henyard’s assistant before being appointed Thornton Township trustee, has made the new accusations.

Carlisle emailed a statement to WGN stating,

“Today, I am breaking my silence and speaking out against Thornton Township Supervisor and Mayor of Dolton Tiffany Henyard, who I believe has engaged in unethical and predatory behavior throughout her tenure.” “For the past two years, Henyard has manipulated employees, vendors, and residents, using her position to increase her influence, all while projecting a false image of success, funded by the hardworking taxpayers of Thornton Township and the Village of Dolton.” “I am standing up, not just for myself, but for others who have been affected by what I see as Henyard’s abusive leadership,” Carlisle’s statement continued. “I believe there are many more victims who have been retaliated against, fired or lied to by Henyard, but have yet to speak out.”

Despite calls for her resignation, Henyard refuses to step aside.