The Untold Story Behind Biden’s Sudden Exit: Pelosi Issued a Ruthless Ultimatum to Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has ignited a firestorm of speculation and intrigue within the Democrat Party.

Sources close to the situation reveal that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a ruthless ultimatum to Biden: step aside or face public humiliation over fears he cannot defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election, the Daily Mail reported.

Here’s timeline of the Democratic Party’s covert operation to replace Joe Biden with a stronger candidate:

June 18: Insider reports reveal a secret plot within the Democrat Party to replace President Joe Biden if he stumbles during his initial debate with former President Donald Trump or if his poll numbers continue their downward spiral.

This plot, first reported by the Daily Mail, is allegedly being orchestrated by some of the most influential figures in the party, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

July 2: As the situation becomes more dire, left-wing media outlets like NBC News, The New York Times, and The Daily Beast join the chorus calling for Biden to step aside following a disastrous debate performance. All of a sudden, Nancy Pelosi publicly admits that Joe Biden may be suffering from cognitive decline. During an appearance on MSNBC, she asked: “I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode or is this a condition?”

July 7: The plot thickens as Axios reports that a growing number of Democrats are pleading for intervention. As Biden “Dementia Joe” stubbornly refuses to quit the race, party leaders are scrambling.

Behind the scenes, they are enlisting everyone from the Obamas to congressional leaders to pressure Biden to step down by the end of the week. The hope is that Biden will endorse Kamala Harris as his successor, potentially avoiding a chaotic battle at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Axios notes that all eyes are on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has the stature to tell Biden to pack things up.

July 10: In an interview with MSNBC, Pelosi further distances herself from Biden by refusing to endorse him as the Democratic presidential nominee, fueling speculation that she is orchestrating his exit.

July 11: Reports have surfaced detailing the behind-the-scenes maneuvers of Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. A significant leak reveals a heated phone call between Obama and far-left actor George Clooney, discussing the precarious situation. As more details emerge, it becomes clear that the former president and House Speaker are working tirelessly to convince Biden to make way for a more viable candidate.

July 17: Nancy Pelosi is reportedly convinced that Joe Biden will lose to Donald Trump in November and fears that he could end up destroying the Democratic Party.

According to Politico, Pelosi has been “working the phones” in order to try and convinced Biden to make away for a more electable alternative. In his column on Tuesday, the outlet’s senior political columnist and politics bureau chief Jonathan Martin suggested that Pelosi is trying to keep her maneuvering quiet, presumably in the hope to maintain some sort of party unity.

July 20: Biden’s anger is palpable as he isolates at his Rehoboth Beach home following a supposed COVID diagnosis. According to sources close to Biden, he is furious with Pelosi and Obama, accusing them of orchestrating coordinated leaks to force him out of the 2024 race. The New York Times and CBS News have confirmed that these damaging leaks are part of a larger strategy by powerful Democrats to remove Biden from the race.

July 21: The situation reaches a boiling point as Politico reports that Pelosi delivered a chilling ultimatum to Biden. According to a Democrat familiar with the private conversations, Pelosi said, “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way. She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

On the same day, Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

Now, according to a bombshell revelation exclusive to the Daily Mail, it was disclosed that Pelosi had privately contacted Biden during his alleged COVID recovery, delivering a message so stark that it led to his decision to step down.

Pelosi, the sources claimed, was prepared to go public with damning polling figures that would have irreparably damaged Biden’s chances against Trump in November. The ultimatum was simple: drop out now or face public humiliation at the hands of one of his oldest allies.

Four sources independently confirmed that such a message was relayed, with one well-placed insider revealing that a phone call took place between Pelosi and Biden, during which she laid out the brutal reality. Her demand was so forceful that it reportedly sparked a “come to Jesus moment” for the president, prompting him to begin drafting his withdrawal letter immediately.

Since Biden’s announcement, the relationship between him and Pelosi has reportedly soured. Despite official denials from both Pelosi’s office and the White House that the two spoke on the phone, the tension between them has become increasingly apparent. Pelosi, currently on a book tour, has struggled to evade questions about her role in Biden’s exit.

During Pelosi’s interview with the New Yorker, she said that she was behind it. She did not like the way things were going.

Nancy Pelosi: “I love him so much. I think he’s been really a fantastic President of the United States. So I really wanted him to make a decision of a better campaign because they were not facing the fact of what was happening. Just a little background. I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation. I’m not. I mean, it just happened. They won the White House. Bravo. So my concern was, this ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for us this to happen, and the President has to make the decision for that to happen. Let me just say, I won’t say necessarily I knew doing at that time. I knew what I was doing in the whole thing, not just that ship. Donald Trump would never set foot in the White House again.”

Meanwhile, Biden remains bitter about how events unfolded. A source close to the president noted that while Biden is not dwelling on the situation, he was deeply unhappy with the manner in which he was pushed out.

It betrayed a First Lady who remains deeply worried about her husband’s dignity, who wishes he’d been allowed to bow out of the 2024 race in his own time and on his own terms. Jill is also known to hold a grudge – and she and Biden’s son Hunter are reportedly furious with Pelosi over what they see as a betrayal. And now, as Biden shuffles off into the sunset, it’s hard to imagine that Pelosi’s continued firm grasp on Capitol Hill power will do anything to ease those grudges.

This revelation was also reported by the New York Times.

