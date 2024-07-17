REPORT: Nancy Pelosi Wants Biden Removed, Fears He Will Destroy The Democratic Party

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly convinced that Joe Biden will lose to Donald Trump in November and fears that he could end up destroying the Democratic Party.

According to Politico, Pelosi has been “working the phones” in order to try and convinced Biden to make away for a more electable alternative.

In his column on Tuesday, the outlet’s senior political columnist and politics bureau chief Jonathan Martin suggested that Pelosi is trying to keep her maneuvering quiet, presumably in the hope to maintain some sort of party unity.

He wrote:

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, convinced Biden will lose, has been working the phones since June 27 in hopes of finding a way to ease him off the ticket. One of her colleagues was struck to see her chatting, furtively but openly, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries last week in a corner of the House Democratic cloakroom in plain sight of a dozen lawmakers. The extent of Pelosi’s behind-the-scenes role hasn’t been fully revealed and may never be if the former speaker has her way. But I’m told by people familiar with the exchanges that she’s stage-managed phone calls to Jeffries, plotted strategy with the biggest names in Democratic politics and told one former elected official bluntly that Biden’s legacy can’t be destroying their party.

While Pelosi hasn’t publicly come forward with her concerns, she joins a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers seeking to oust Biden before it is too late.

On Wednesday, the far-left Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff called on Biden to drop out amid “serious concerns” he is capable of defeating Donald Trump

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch,” Schiff said in a statement. “And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

However, Axios reported on Monday that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) planning to “run out the clock” on attempts to oust Biden by fast tracking his nomination before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.