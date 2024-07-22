Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris After She Threatened Biden and Forced Him Out of Race, “We Can Do This the Easy Way or the Hard Way”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Kamala Harris on Monday afternoon following Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 race.

Pelosi’s full statement on Harris:

“America has been truly blessed by the wisdom and leadership of President Joe Biden. With love and gratitude, I salute President Biden for always believing in the possibilities of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. As one of our country’s most consequential presidents, President Biden has been not only on the right side of history, but on the right side of the future. “Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political. “Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose. Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service. Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November. “In the Democratic Party, our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. Now, we must unify and charge forward to resoundingly defeat Donald Trump and enthusiastically elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. Onward to victory!”

Pelosi reportedly threatened Joe Biden as she pressured him to drop out of the 2024 race.

Barack Obama damaged Joe Biden with leaks to the media.

Nancy Pelosi straight up threatened Biden, according to Politico.

Per Politico: “Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” said one Democrat familiar with private conversations who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

After nearly a week of getting battered by damaging leaks, Joe Biden on Sunday announced he is dropping out of the 2024 race.