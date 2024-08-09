Nancy Pelosi Takes Credit for Leading the Coup to Oust Joe Biden — Says She Has ‘Never Been Impressed with Biden’s Political Operation’

Like a true mafia boss, Nancy Pelosi took credit in a recent interview on ousting Joe Biden in the Democrat Party coup.

Democrats call this “democracy.”

Less than a month ago Democrats ousted Joe Biden in a silent weekend coup. Joe went AWOL supposedly for COVID and when he came back a week later he was no longer the Democrat candidate for president. The party elites took him out. It was such a smooth maneuver that there were rumors that Old Joe had kicked the bucket.

Pelosi was quickly singled out as the mob boss behind the coup. Now she’s finally talking.

Pelosi told the New Yorker that she was behind it. She did not like the way things were going.

Nancy Pelosi: “I love him so much. I think he’s been really a fantastic President of the United States. So I really wanted him to make a decision of a better campaign because they were not facing the fact of what was happening. Just a little background. I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation. I’m not. I mean, it just happened. They won the White House. Bravo. So my concern was, this ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for us this to happen, and the President has to make the decision for that to happen. Let me just say, I won’t say necessarily I knew doing at that time. I knew what I was doing in the whole thing, not just that ship. Donald Trump would never set foot in the White House again.”

Democracy. She stole the vote of 14 million Democrat primary voters. And now she’s bragging about it.

Video via Joey Mannarino: