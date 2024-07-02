“I Think It’s a Legitimate Question to Say, Is This An Episode, Or Is This a Condition?” – Pelosi Questions Biden’s Mental State (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday questioned Joe Biden’s mental state during an appearance on MSNBC.

81-year-old Joe Biden totally bombed at last week’s presidential debate. He froze up, stammered, and couldn’t make a cogent point.

Nurse Jill had to escort Biden off stage after the disastrous debate.

NBC News, The New York Times, The Daily Beast and other left-wing outlets have called of for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

This week things got worse for Joe Biden after four Democrat lawmakers – including at least one Congressman privately told NBC News they want Joe Biden to drop out of the race since the disastrous debate.

Now Nancy Pelosi is admitting Joe Biden is suffering from cognitive decline.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode or is this a condition?” Pelosi said on Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC.

