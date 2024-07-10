Pelosi Refuses to Endorse Biden as Democratic Nominee (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Rep. Nancy Pelosi refused to endorse Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

On MSBC’s Morning Joe, Pelosi was asked by host Jonathan Lemire, “Does Joe Biden have your support to be the head of the Democratic ticket?”

Pelosi responded, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short.”

When Lemire pushed Pelosi further to comment on whether she wants Biden to run, Pelosi added, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that’s the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with.”

WATCH:

Pelosi’s comments are a sign there’s a major crack in the Democrat Party, considering days earlier Biden adamantly declared in a phone call with MSNBC that he’s not stepping aside.

Per CNBC:

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday refused to explicitly endorse President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, and encouraged her colleagues in Congress to pause from making public statements either for or against Biden.

“Let’s just hold off. Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The comments were notable because Biden has repeatedly insisted he will not drop out of the race against former President Donald Trump, and said that his decision is final.

Pelosi’s carefully worded comments suggested that she believes Biden is still deciding whether or not to remain atop the ticket.

READ:

Biden Calls Out The “Elites” in Democrat Party Attempting to Replace Him, Challenges Them to Run Against Him at Convention (AUDIO)

