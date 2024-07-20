ANOTHER LEAK: Biden Fumes in Isolation at Delaware Beach House, Believes “Puppet Master” Obama and Pelosi are Behind Coordinated Leaks to Drive Him Out of 2024 Race

Joe Biden is reportedly fuming as he isolates at his Rehoboth Beach house following a so-called Covid diagnosis.

Biden claimed he is "stuck at home with Covid" as he tried to take a swipe at Trump with a post on X.

According to The New York Times and CBS News, Joe Biden is angry with Pelosi and Barack Obama as coordinated leaks aim to drive him out of the 2024 race.

Damaging leaks to the media are increasing as powerful Democrats are working behind the scenes to force Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

According to a leak to NBC News, Biden’s family is discussing an exit plan for Joe Biden.

Biden is reportedly angry at Obama and Pelosi as they orchestrate the damaging leaks to the media.

New York Times reported that Biden sees Pelosi as the “instigator” and Barack Obama as “the puppet master behind the scenes.”

“Sick with Covid and abandoned by allies, President Biden has been fuming at his Delaware beach house, increasingly resentful about what he sees as an orchestrated campaign to drive him out of the race and bitter toward some of those he once considered close, including his onetime running mate Barack Obama,” The New York Times reported.

“Mr. Biden has been around politics long enough to assume that the leaks appearing in the media in recent days are being coordinated to raise the pressure on him to step aside, according to people close to him. He considers Representative Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, the main instigator, but is irritated at Mr. Obama as well, seeing him as a puppet master behind the scenes,” the Times reported.

CBS News’ Robert Costa also reported that Joe Biden is frustrated with Obama and Pelosi.

“President Biden is deeply frustrated in Delaware this weekend with those he perceives as unhelpful and who he believes are participating in an informal, somewhat slow-moving, misguided revolt against his candidacy,” Robert Costa said on Saturday.

“Biden and members of his inner circle believe both former Speaker Pelosi and former President Obama are privately underestimating his political appeal and the strength of his coalition, especially against Trump, and believe they and others are being too muted on Dem. dissent,” Robert Costa said.

Read between the lines: Biden knows Obama and Pelosi are behind the leaks to the media.

Biden’s surrogates are desperate to take control of the narrative as Joe Biden convalesces at his Rehoboth Beach house.

They were working overtime on Friday to take control of the narrative and bat down leaks.

A Biden campaign email was sent out Friday morning: “Joe Biden has made it more than clear: He’s in this race and he’s in it to win it. Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee — there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee.”

Desperate to stop spiraling, the Biden campaign also scheduled an emergency “all-hands meeting” as damaging leaks battered Joe Biden.

“The Biden For President campaign is calling an all-staff meeting for Friday. It’s heading into a critical weekend for the party as Republican Donald Trump wraps up a heady Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and Democrats, racing time, consider the extraordinary possibility of Biden stepping aside for a new presidential nominee before their own convention next month in Chicago.” – the AP reported.

Biden said he is excited to get back on the campaign trail next week.